How to watch QTCinderella’s Streamer Awards

Voting has closed, and all that is left to do is tally the votes and announce winners for QTCinderella’s Streamer Awards this weekend.

With 27 different awards going out, the in-person show is being streamed live on Saturday night, and according to the hostess herself, the event will cost her around $200,000 to pull off.

The broadcast itself will start on Saturday at 7pm CT and be on QTCinderella’s personal Twitch channel. The event will be hosted by the popular female Twitch streamer alongside her friend and fellow streamer Maya Higa.

The live event in Hollywood will have numerous nominees in attendance to give the show the same feel that you’d expect from any other popular award show. It is a culmination of a process that has taken more than a month, including a nomination process that lasted a couple of weeks followed by voting, which closed at the end of last week.