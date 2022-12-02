How to watch QTCinderella’s A Very QT Christmas concert: All creators and songs

QTCinderella’s annual holiday concert “A Very QT Christmas” is back tonight, and there are more acts than last year by a wide margin.
With two acts this year, there is a plethora of creators that will be in attendance, and just about every Christmas classic you’d possibly want to hear will be performed. The stream begins at 8pm CT on QTCinderella’s Twitch channel with the Daily Dose of Internet doing a reading of “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.”
The list of performers is expansive with a total of 26 creators being featured in the event’s trailer earlier this week. That’s up from just a little bit more than a handful last year for a concert that lasted 48 minutes.
With two acts, this year’s show will surely take significantly longer, and in turn, it will most assuredly spread more Christmas cheer. Here’s a list of everyone you can expect to see this evening.
- Amouranth
- AustinShow
- Fuslie
- Hasan
- Ludwig
- Prezoh
- QTCinderella
- Will Neff
- Average Jonas
- Avghans
- Blaustoise
- BrittTV
- BrookeAB
- Caroline
- IronMouse
- Kala
- Lily Pichu
- Masayoshi
- Natsumiii
- Peter Park
- Shiphtur
- Slime
- Simply
- Squeex
- TJ Brown
- Zoil
A Very QT Christmas program: All songs and acts
QT isn’t leaving fans guessing about a setlist either. In a post to Twitter this afternoon, the event’s organizer unveiled a program for the evening that includes 22 performances across two acts. After the ceremonial reading of “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas,” QT will open things up with her rendition of “Santa Baby,” and she will send everyone off at the end of the evening with a duet, singing “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” with her boyfriend and popular YouTuber Ludwig.