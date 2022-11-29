QTCinderella to spice up annual Christmas stream with Twitch’s biggest names

QTCinderella’s on-stream Christmas concert is back, and this time there are even more high-profile streamers looking to show off their musical talent and holiday spirit.

In a Twitter video reveal today, the content creator known for her event planning announced “A Very QT Christmas,” coming this Friday at 8pm CT. The broadcast will be on QT’s personal Twitch channel, twitch.tv/QTCinderella.

The list of participants this year is up significantly from last year.

While there are numerous returning acts, like AustinShow, Fuslie, Ludwig, and Lily Pichu, the total number of people in the show has more than doubled with a whooping 26 streamers listed in the trailer for the event.

For comparison, the VOD of last year’s show listed six performers and lasted just over 48 minutes. Some of this year’s notable additions include Hasan, VTuber IronMouse, and Amouranth.

Here is a list of everyone included in the trailer for the event as featured performers:

Amouranth

AustinShow

Fuslie

Hasan

Ludwig

Prezoh

QTCinderella

Will Neff

Average Jonas

Avghans

Blaustoise

BrittTV

BrookeAB

Caroline

IronMouse

Kala

Lily Pichu

Masayoshi

Natsumiii

Peter Park

Shiphtur

Slime

Simply

Squeex

TJ Brown

Zoil

Ahead of today’s announcement, QT admitted next year she will likely need to get a significantly larger theater, and if the size of this year’s venue is similar to what she had last year, it will be interesting to see how everyone fits.

Last year’s seating appeared to be relatively tight with what appeared to be around 36 seats, but QT wasn’t letting that give her more anxiety though. Taking to Twitter she told fans just how hyped she is for the show.

“This Christmas Concert is making me realize that next year I’m gonna need a much bigger theater,” she said. “For the first time, I’m more excited than I am stressed.”