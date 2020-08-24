How to watch PogChamps 2: Twitch chess tournament

Who will be crowned the PogChampion?

PogChamps is back, and this time, there’s $50,000 on the line.

Hosted by chess platform Chess.com, PogChamps 2 features some of the biggest streamers on Twitch for the title of PogChampion.

The streamers have been hand-picked from a wide range of categories on Twitch, with professional gamers, entertainers, and even actors taking part in the tournament. These streamers are amateur chess players, but they shouldn’t be underestimated.

The three-week event will include commentary from chess grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura and Woman FIDE Master Alexandra Botez.

Last time, former League of Legends pro Voyboy won the inaugural Pogchamps championship in June with a 2-1 win over Hutch, while YouTuber and all-around personality MoistCr1tikal came out on top in the consolation bracket after beating Ludwig in the finals.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including the participants, schedule, and streaming options.

Participants

xQc

Forsen

dogdog

itshafu

Austin

Mizkif

Hafþór J Björnsson

EasyWithAces

CallMeCarson

TF Blade

IWDominateLoL

Cizzorz

WagaGaming

ripexJ

QTCinderella

David Pakman

Schedule

Poghamps 2 runs from Aug. 21 to Sept. 6.

Image via Chess.com

Image via Chess.com

Where to watch

The tournament will be streamed on Chess.com/tv. But it will also be available to watch on any of the participating players’ Twitch streams.