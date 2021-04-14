How to watch Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase

Nintendo’s new Indie World Showcase today will focus on some new independently produced games coming to the Switch.

Lasting about 20 minutes, the show will start at 11am CT today. It can be watched from Nintendo’s website or directly on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel.

In a post on Twitter, Nintendo did not disclose any of the games that the Indie World Showcase will include. The description of the event on YouTube also doesn’t mention any of the specific games or developers.

A new #IndieWorld Showcase arrives on Wednesday, April 14 at 9 a.m. PT! Tune in for a livestream featuring roughly 20 minutes focused on fresh and new indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch.



So far this month, the official Indie World Twitter account has mentioned numerous games in posts, including Cozy Grove, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, and Say No! More.

If you have roughly 20 minutes to spare and you’re interested in learning more about some of the new indie games coming to the Switch, you can check out this presentation later today.