How to watch Jimmy Fallon’s first Twitch stream

Jimmy Fallon is set to host his first Twitch stream today.

Alongside popular streamers like Valkyrae, Corpse, and Sykkuno, Fallon will play Among Us with members from the cast of Stranger Things.

The stream is scheduled to go live today, April 6, at 5:45pm CT. You can watch it on Twitch.tv/JimmyFallon.

Corpse, Sykkuno & I will be playing Among Us w/



Jimmy Fallon

The Roots- Questlove, Tariq Trotter, Kirk Douglas

Stranger Things- Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo



LIVE on Jimmy Fallon’s Twitch @ 3:45pm PST 4/6 tomorrow!



(Will be airing on TV in the future)https://t.co/5xp6gGZVyT — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) April 6, 2021

Valkyrae said on Twitter yesterday that members of The Tonight Show’s house band The Roots, including Questlove, Tariq Trotter, and Kirk Douglass, would be involved as well.

Additionally, she said that Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo would be among the Stranger Things actors participating in the stream.

Though the content will be streamed live on Twitch, Valkyrae’s post suggests that portions of Fallon’s stream will be aired on The Tonight Show. A date for that segment airing has not been released yet.