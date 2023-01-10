How to watch Awesome Games Done Quick 2023: Best streams and full schedule

Hurry up and check it out.

Awesome Games Done Quick has begun.

Awesome Games Done Quick is a speedrunning streaming marathon that features competitive speedrunners playing a variety of games to raise money for charity. While gamers are attempting to break in-game records, the event is also meant to raise money for different causes each year. Here is how to watch Awesome Games Done Quick.

When is Awesome Games Done Quick 2023?

This year, the marathon began on Jan. 8 and will run through Saturday, Jan. 14. There will then be a finale stream late on Sunday, Jan. 15. This means almost an entire week’s worth of speedrunning challenges to check out.

Where to watch Awesome Games Done Quick

You can watch the stream on Awesome Games Done Quick’s official website and Twitch channel.

GDQ 2023 was originally going to be an in-person convention in Florida but organizers decided to go back to a virtual format due to the ongoing dangers of COVID-19 and the “increased aggression towards LGBTQ+ individuals” in the state.

“We do not believe it is a safe place for our community at this time,” organizers said.

If you miss out on the livestream this year, check out the YouTube channel to watch completed runs.

Games Done Quick 2023 schedule

There are tons of speedruns to check out throughout the next week of livestreams. This includes classic games like Donkey Kong and Sonic as well as new games like Breath of the Wild and Splatoon 3. From Pokémon to shooters to skateboard classics, you can find just about every type of game.

Here is the full schedule:

8:30 AMPre-ShowInterview Crew
 0:27:00We’re Back — GDQ Studio Xenadir
8:57 AMSplatoon 3LonTr0 0:44:27
 0:56:33Any% — Switch Xenadir
10:38 AMThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildPlayer 5 0:18:04
 0:29:56Any% — Switch Xenadir
11:26 AMCrash Bandicoot: N. Sane TrilogyMurcaz 0:20:26
 0:44:34Crash 3 Any% — PC Xenadir
12:31 PMMirror’s Edge CatalystCodeNameMeteor 0:19:59
 0:53:01NG+ — PC cartridgeblowers
1:44 PMCastlevania: Symphony of the NightDr4gonBlitz 0:27:20
 0:32:40All Bosses — Xbox 360 cartridgeblowers
2:44 PMBorderlands: Game of the Year Enhancedzzrules21 0:24:11
 1:23:49Any% Unrestricted — PC cartridgeblowers
4:32 PMBONUS GAME 1 – CupheadJason2890 0:35:41
 1:12:19300% — PC ateatree
6:20 PMDonkey Kong Country 3Bluepen49, laff____, Shaaf 0:13:10
 0:46:50DKC3 Any% Race — SNES ateatree
7:20 PMDaily Recap – SundayInterview Crew 0:01:00
 0:12:00Recap% — Live ateatree
7:33 PMMetal Gear Solid V: Ground ZeroesJosephJoestar316 0:24:58
 0:32:02Perfect Stealth/No Kills NG+ — PC ateatree
8:30 PMPokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of SkyEpicYoshiMaster 0:15:16
 0:46:44Randomizer 10 Dungeon Blitz — DS Char_bunny
9:32 PMVampire: The Masquerade – BloodlinesVysetra 0:14:10
 0:37:50Any% — PC Char_bunny
10:24 PMTony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4Nase 0:20:55
 0:38:05Any% — PC Char_bunny
11:23 PMSSX (2000)junior 0:18:04
 0:19:56All Race Golds (Single Event) — PS2 Char_bunny
Monday, January 9th
12:01 AMPsi-Ops: The Mindgate ConspiracyKainalo 0:09:54
 0:30:40Any% — PC THEKyleThomas
12:41 AMDust: An Elysian TailAggytheAron 0:10:26
 0:24:03Any% Warps — PC THEKyleThomas
1:16 AMAx Battler: A Legend of Golden Axesharif 0:10:59
 0:29:23100% — Game Gear THEKyleThomas
1:56 AMCyber Hooksqueali0 0:25:58
 0:32:22Full Game Marathon — PC THEKyleThomas
2:54 AMGungraveDECosmic 0:17:01
 0:30:29Any% — PS2 Bobby Blackwolf
3:42 AMArmored Core: Project PhantasmapmcTRILOGY 0:05:10
 0:35:35Any% — PS Bobby Blackwolf
4:23 AMBomberman 64: the Second AttackEiP 0:07:52
 0:30:08Any% — N64 Bobby Blackwolf
5:01 AMOnimusha 2: Samurai’s DestinyWoadyb 0:19:50
 1:15:10Any% Easy No Ultimate — PS2 Bobby Blackwolf
6:36 AMSuperliminalOzmourn 0:16:07
 0:30:53All Collectables — PC Lanaruse
7:23 AMSkateSupaScared 0:26:56
 0:45:04X Games% — Xbox Series S Lanaruse
8:35 AMShovel Knight Digdavidtki, Luukie13 0:21:40
 0:13:20Any% Race — PC Lanaruse
9:10 AMCULTICKaos_Wulf 0:25:04
 0:15:56Any% Inbounds — PC Lanaruse
9:51 AMYakuza KiwamiBigNoNo 0:33:46
 1:35:14New Game+ — PC Shado_Temple
12:00 PMTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s RevengeGeneralAndrews, Dospostmann, Benja, Paul-Knives 0:22:37
 1:00:23Co-op 2v2 Any% Arcade Chill Race — PC Shado_Temple
1:23 PMMarvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesPessilist 0:21:18
 2:31:42Any% — PS5 briesbe
4:16 PMBONUS GAME 2 – PortalMsushi 0:17:30
 0:22:30Airboat% — PC briesbe
4:56 PMBioShockbloodthunder 0:10:07
 0:35:53Any% — PC briesbe
5:42 PMFallout 3BananaPegasus 0:09:19
 1:18:41All Quest — PC musical_daredevil
7:10 PMDaily Recap – MondayInterview Crew 0:01:00
 0:10:00Recap% — Live musical_daredevil
7:21 PMHitman: Blood MoneyThreeballer 0:18:42
 0:32:18PRO/SA — PC Nichole Goodnight
8:12 PMFable AnniversarySeraVenza 0:16:45
 1:14:15Any% — PC Nichole Goodnight
9:43 PMApe Escape 2Liquid Squid 0:10:00
 1:00:00Any% — PS3 Nichole Goodnight
10:53 PMFrogunTraitor 0:10:00
 0:50:00Any% — PC Nichole Goodnight
11:53 PMMediEvil: Resurrectiondesa 0:10:00
 0:50:00Any% — PSP SporadicErratic
Tuesday, January 10th
12:53 AMBlade IIMattmatt 0:10:00
 0:55:00Any% NG+ — Xbox SporadicErratic
1:58 AMGoat SimulatorRiekelt 0:10:00
 0:20:00All Trophies [Base Game] — PC SporadicErratic
2:28 AMIllbleedPunchy 0:10:00
 1:20:00Any% — Dreamcast SporadicErratic
3:58 AMWavetaleGlint 0:10:00
 1:10:00Any% No Major Skips — PC attyjoe
5:18 AMBurnout Paradise Remasteredsawtoooooth 0:10:00
 0:30:00Big Surf Island Any% — PC Argick
5:58 AMASTRAL CHAINRatyu 0:10:00
 2:40:00Any%(No Abilities) — Switch Argick
8:48 AMCastlevania: Harmony of DespairKeynNaka 0:25:00
 0:45:00Solo All character NG+ — XBOX 360 THEKyleThomas
9:58 AMCastlevania: Aria of SorrowJupiterClimb, Chewy4u 0:18:00
 0:18:00Any% No 0HP (Standard) — PC THEKyleThomas
10:34 AMFashion Police Squaddanejerus 0:20:00
 0:50:00Any% — PC THEKyleThomas
11:44 AMTransistorKass 0:20:00
 0:50:00Any% — PC THEKyleThomas
12:54 PMSuper Mario Galaxy 2SuperViperT302, HardcoreGaming, ImJhay, MutantsAbyss 0:10:00
 3:10:00Any% Race — Wii U VC HeyThereImDad
4:14 PMJak IIrRubiks 0:10:00
 1:05:00Any% — PS2 cartridgeblowers
5:29 PMOuter Wildsptminsker 0:15:00
 0:35:00Stranger 100% — PC cartridgeblowers
6:19 PMBONUS GAME 3 – Resident Evil Village: Shadow of Rose7rayD 0:10:00
 0:50:00Hardcore — PC AnEternalEnigma
7:19 PMRatchet & Clank: Up Your ArsenalScottobozo 0:10:00
 1:25:00All Titanium Bolts — PS3 AnEternalEnigma
8:54 PMDaily Recap – TuesdayInterview Crew
 0:15:00Recap% — Live AnEternalEnigma
9:09 PMResident Evil 7Maxylobes 0:10:00
 0:22:00End of Zoe Any% — PC AnEternalEnigma
9:41 PMPoppy Playtime: Chapter 2Nerd_Squared 0:15:00
 0:30:00100% — PC AnEternalEnigma
10:26 PMDead Space 3sharkhat87, SergeantRadish 0:25:00
 2:20:00Any% Coop — PC Kungfufruitcup
Wednesday, January 11th
1:11 AMCryostasisshmumbler 0:10:00
 0:35:00any% — PC Kungfufruitcup
1:56 AMMortal Kombat: Shaolin MonksElfinout 0:10:00
 0:20:00Any% — PS2 Kungfufruitcup
2:26 AMFEZthearst3rd 0:10:00
 0:30:00Any% — PC Prolix
3:06 AMSutte Hakkunjunkyard_dave 0:10:00
 0:15:0050 Levels — GBC Prolix
3:31 AMVampire NightBoyks 0:11:00
 0:40:00Arcade Medium — PS2 Prolix
4:22 AMNightmare of DecayGnydsmelt 0:10:00
 0:20:00Any% Normal — PC Prolix
4:52 AMFinal Fantasy VIIZheal 0:25:00
 7:10:00any% No Slots — PS Brutal_Melo, SporadicErratic
12:27 PMStardew Valleyblackheartwings, theValiantSun 0:20:00
 0:30:00Seeded Crafts Room – Glitchless Race — PC Skybilz
1:17 PMSonic UnleashedSpeck 0:10:00
 0:23:00All Day Stages — Wii Skybilz
1:50 PMSonic Colors: Ultimatethebluemania, Subbaro, Nyu 0:10:00
 0:55:00Egg Shuttle Race — PC Skybilz
2:55 PMSonic Advance 2Kirbymastah 0:20:00
 0:30:00Character Bidwar — GBA Skybilz
3:45 PMPokémon Red or Yellowpokeguy 0:10:00
 2:05:00Any% Glitchless — GC Lanaruse
6:00 PMThe Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3Dbenstephens56 0:10:00
 0:35:00Any% — 3DS Lanaruse
6:45 PMBONUS GAME 4 – StrayErims 0:15:00
 0:53:00Any% Unrestricted — PC Konception
7:53 PMDaily Recap – WednesdayInterview Crew
 0:15:00Recap% — Live Konception
8:08 PMSpyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!slvr__, zacharylawrence, Spudlyman, Wed 0:10:00
 0:55:002v2 Lockout Bingo — PS2 Konception
9:13 PMNeon WhiteBlaidan 0:25:00
 0:40:00White’s Heaven Rush — PC Konception
10:18 PMKirby Star AlliesMr_Shasta 0:10:00
 0:40:00Guest Star ???? Star Allies Go! Mage Sisters — Switch Konception
11:08 PMPac-Man 2: The New AdventuresPARTY MAN X 0:13:00
 0:26:00any% — SNES AnEternalEnigma
11:47 PMYo! Noid 2: Game of a Year Editionrythin 0:12:00
 0:16:00No Major Skips — PC AnEternalEnigma
Thursday, January 12th
12:15 AMYolanda: The Ultimate ChallengeFlannelKat 0:10:00
 0:18:00Wimp% — Amiga AnEternalEnigma
12:43 AMLizard Lady vs the CatsAsuka424 0:15:00
 0:06:00Any% — PS5 AnEternalEnigma
1:04 AMOffice RaceBystanderTim 0:10:00
 0:30:00Any% — PC AnEternalEnigma
1:44 AMSalamander County Public Televisionteddyras 0:10:00
 0:30:00Any% — PC AnEternalEnigma
2:24 AMBattle of the Erascorndan 0:15:00
 0:10:00any% Shadowsnake — PC Nichole Goodnight
2:49 AMMorodashi Sumoteddyras 0:10:00
 0:20:00Any% — PC Nichole Goodnight
3:19 AMDokkaebi-ga Gandadowolf 0:10:00
 0:20:00any% — PC Nichole Goodnight
3:49 AMI’m going to die if I don’t eat sushi!Bullets 0:15:00
 0:24:00Any% Easy — PC Nichole Goodnight
4:28 AMSonic BlastHibnotix, S-TWO 0:10:00
 0:16:00Sonic vs Knuckles – Beat the Game Race — Game Gear Nichole Goodnight
4:54 AMBad Guys At SchoolSadlybadlyy 0:10:00
 0:25:00All Missions — PC Bobby Blackwolf
5:29 AMSteven Seagal Is: The Final Option (Prototype)Crak Atak 0:16:00
 0:30:00any% 9 exits — SNES Bobby Blackwolf
6:15 AMMega Man ZXAmesiyo 0:10:00
 0:58:00Any% Normal — PC Bobby Blackwolf
7:23 AMThe World Ends with You: Final RemixKuro* 0:10:00
 3:10:00Any% Normal — Switch Mr. Game and Shout
10:43 AMBoomerang XEvandar 0:10:00
 0:25:00Any% NG — PC Mr. Game and Shout
11:18 AMMetal SlugChairGTables 0:10:00
 0:16:00Medium – Steam — PC iggyzig
11:44 AMStar Wars: Jedi Knight – Mysteries of the SithAlnak 0:15:00
 0:25:00Any% — PC iggyzig
12:24 PMBS Legend of Zeldavanni_van, Iceblue 0:10:00
 0:42:00100% Race — SNES iggyzig
1:16 PMThe Legend of Zelda: Skyward Swordgymnast86 0:10:00
 3:15:00All Dungeons — Wii PippyInATopHat
4:41 PMPuyo Puyo Fever 2Peas 0:10:00
 0:30:00HaraHara Any% (Normal) — PS2 frozenflygone
5:21 PMBONUS GAME 5 – Mario Kart 8 DeluxePeas 0:10:00
 1:05:00150cc DLC 16 Tracks (No Items) — Switch frozenflygone
6:36 PMDaily Recap – ThursdayInterview Crew
 0:15:00Recap% — Live frozenflygone
6:51 PMThe Simpsons: Hit & RunLiquidWiFi 0:15:00
 1:26:00All Story Missions — PC frozenflygone
8:32 PMMetal Gear Solid 3: Snake EaterApacheSmash, Vermillion 0:25:00
 1:25:00European Extreme Race — Xbox Series S ateatree
10:22 PMPowerWash SimulatorAmyrlinn, Bullets, Biglaw, Enigma Requiem, AngelicKnight, Acadiel 0:18:00
 0:45:006 Players, All Vehicles, No Soap — PC ateatree
11:25 PMCeleste Custom MapsComet625 0:10:00
 0:25:00Into the Jungle – Any% — PC Xenadir
Friday, January 13th
12:00 AMWorms ArmageddonRuffledBricks 0:10:00
 1:20:00All Missions Any% — PC Xenadir
1:30 AMKirby Air Ride1davidj 0:10:00
 0:23:00All Tracks No Duplicate Rides — Wii Xenadir
2:03 AMJackalToad22484, anthole 0:05:00
 0:15:00Any% (2-Player) — NES Xenadir
2:23 AMMickey MousecapadeBluntBunny 0:05:00
 0:11:00Any% — NES Prolix
2:39 AMChip ‘n Dale Rescue RangersTecate 0:15:00
 0:15:00Any% — NES Prolix
3:09 AMMarble Blast Ultrathearst3rd 0:10:00
 0:38:00All Levels — PC Prolix
3:57 AMBeautiful KatamariHarutomo 0:10:00
 0:30:00Any% — Xbox 360 Prolix
4:37 AMPS5 SimulatorSwordfish4649 0:10:00
 0:10:00Any% — PC Prolix
4:57 AMElecHeadUncle Slam 0:10:00
 0:20:00Alternate End — PC Argick
5:27 AMGunstar HeroesTapatioJ, Bag the Tea 0:10:00
 0:45:00Any% Normal Co-op — Switch Argick
6:22 AMHookLivelyRaccoon 0:10:00
 0:20:00Any% — SNES Argick
6:52 AMKirby’s AdventureDarksol188 0:10:00
 0:45:00Any% No Stone Glitch — Wii U Argick
7:47 AMHaiku, the RobotQuacksilver 0:10:00
 0:25:00Any% — PC Char_bunny
8:22 AMTony Hawk’s Pro Skater HDBiglaw 0:15:00
 0:22:00All Goals — PC Char_bunny
8:59 AMMetroid Prime 1 + 2UncleReggie, BashPrime 0:10:00
 3:00:00Multiworld Randomizer Co-op — Wii Char_bunny
12:09 PMCult of the Lambshovelclaws 0:15:00
 1:50:00Any% Easy, Unrestricted — PC iggyzig
2:14 PMSuper Mario LandEiP, Retroverse 0:15:00
 0:15:00Any% Race — GB iggyzig
2:44 PMTrackMania TurboRastats, Gyrule_ 0:18:00
 0:37:00White Tracks (Double Driver) — PC iggyzig
3:39 PMBrave New WorldZapplex 0:10:00
 0:35:00100% — SNES iggyzig
4:24 PMElephants and Snakes and CrocodilesYourBoyRudy 0:10:00
 0:45:00100% — SNES Mr. Game and Shout
5:19 PMFinal Fantasy XIVAngelusdemonus 0:10:00
 1:00:00PoTD Solo MCH F171-180 – 2 Hands on KB/No Mouse — PC Mr. Game and Shout
6:29 PMBONUS GAME 6 – StepManiadimo 0:15:00
 1:20:00Technical Showcase — Arcade Mr. Game and Shout
8:04 PMDaily Recap – FridayInterview Crew
 0:15:00Recap% — Live Mr. Game and Shout
8:19 PMSuper Mario All-Stars ShufflerSkybilz 0:10:00
 1:40:00All Four Games any% No Wrong Warp — SNES SakuraTsubasa
10:09 PMKatana ZeroBar0ti 0:10:00
 0:15:00any% TAS — PC SakuraTsubasa
10:34 PMFreedom Planet 2UraniumAnchor 0:10:00
 1:55:00Any% Carol — PC SakuraTsubasa
Saturday, January 14th
12:39 AMEspgaludaColonelFatso 0:10:00
 0:33:00Hi-score demonstration (Ageha) — PS2 briesbe
1:22 AMBlinx the Time SweeperLotus_RT 0:10:00
 1:25:00Any% — Xbox One briesbe
2:57 AMUnsightedRoofon 0:15:00
 0:38:00any% — PC briesbe
3:50 AMHandshakesBloupeuh, Senen 0:15:00
 0:08:00Co-op — PC musical_daredevil
4:13 AMMega Man 64BlueMetal, Aerlien 0:10:00
 0:54:00Any% Race — N64 musical_daredevil
5:17 AMMega Man: Rock N RollAmad 0:10:00
 0:50:00Any% — PC musical_daredevil
6:17 AMA.R.E.S. Extinction Agenda EXKiwamiZX 0:10:00
 0:30:00Ares vs Taurus Any% NG+ — PC musical_daredevil
6:57 AMMighty Gunvolt BurstKiwamiZX 0:10:00
 0:45:00Any% (Normal, Call) — PC Shado_Temple
7:52 AMDonald in Maui MallardSBDWolf 0:10:00
 0:18:00Any% (Genesis, Practice) — Genesis Shado_Temple
8:20 AMThe Lion KingSBDWolf 0:25:00
 0:18:00Any% Easy — SNES frozenflygone
9:03 AMLOVE 3Char_bunny, Paulister, Heponwana 0:15:00
 0:20:00Any% Race — PC frozenflygone
9:38 AMThe PedestrianPaulister 0:15:00
 0:18:00Any% — PC frozenflygone
10:11 AMMetroid DreadEdnolium, Manijure 0:15:00
 1:35:00All Bosses Glitchless Race — Switch Konception
12:01 PMTerrariaHaboo 0:15:00
 1:50:00Moon Lord no major abuses — PC Brutal_Melo
2:06 PMHalf-Life: AlyxBuffet Time 0:15:00
 0:50:00Inbounds — PC: VR Brutal_Melo
3:11 PMDark Souls II: Scholar of the First SinNyk_Style 0:15:00
 1:20:00Old Souls — PC Brutal_Melo
4:46 PMBONUS GAME 7 – The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the PastGlan 0:15:00
 1:15:00100% — SNES Kungfufruitcup
6:16 PMPokémon Legends: Arceushalqery 0:25:00
 2:45:00All Lords — Switch Kungfufruitcup
9:26 PMEvent RecapSent, Mike Uyama, JHobz
 0:15:00Recap 100% — Live Skybilz
9:41 PMSuper Mario Bros. 3mitchflowerpower 0:15:00
 0:55:00Any% Warpless — NES Skybilz
10:51 PMFinaleGDQ Studio
 0:15:00The End — GDQ Skybilz

Highlights include a Kirby Air Ride speedrun, a Metroid Prime co-op run, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Super Mario Bros. all-star run, and Final Fantasy XIV. Make sure to stay tuned for the finale at 10:51pm on Sunday.

What is GDQ 2023 raising money for?

This year, GDQ is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Just a few days in, GDQ has raised over $323,000 but there is still a long while to go.