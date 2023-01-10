How to watch Awesome Games Done Quick 2023: Best streams and full schedule

Awesome Games Done Quick has begun.

Awesome Games Done Quick is a speedrunning streaming marathon that features competitive speedrunners playing a variety of games to raise money for charity. While gamers are attempting to break in-game records, the event is also meant to raise money for different causes each year. Here is how to watch Awesome Games Done Quick.

When is Awesome Games Done Quick 2023?

This year, the marathon began on Jan. 8 and will run through Saturday, Jan. 14. There will then be a finale stream late on Sunday, Jan. 15. This means almost an entire week’s worth of speedrunning challenges to check out.

Where to watch Awesome Games Done Quick

You can watch the stream on Awesome Games Done Quick’s official website and Twitch channel.

GDQ 2023 was originally going to be an in-person convention in Florida but organizers decided to go back to a virtual format due to the ongoing dangers of COVID-19 and the “increased aggression towards LGBTQ+ individuals” in the state.

“We do not believe it is a safe place for our community at this time,” organizers said.

If you miss out on the livestream this year, check out the YouTube channel to watch completed runs.

Games Done Quick 2023 schedule

There are tons of speedruns to check out throughout the next week of livestreams. This includes classic games like Donkey Kong and Sonic as well as new games like Breath of the Wild and Splatoon 3. From Pokémon to shooters to skateboard classics, you can find just about every type of game.

Here is the full schedule:

8:30 AM Pre-Show Interview Crew 0:27:00 We’re Back — GDQ Studio Xenadir 8:57 AM Splatoon 3 LonTr0 0:44:27 0:56:33 Any% — Switch Xenadir 10:38 AM The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Player 5 0:18:04 0:29:56 Any% — Switch Xenadir 11:26 AM Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy Murcaz 0:20:26 0:44:34 Crash 3 Any% — PC Xenadir 12:31 PM Mirror’s Edge Catalyst CodeNameMeteor 0:19:59 0:53:01 NG+ — PC cartridgeblowers 1:44 PM Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Dr4gonBlitz 0:27:20 0:32:40 All Bosses — Xbox 360 cartridgeblowers 2:44 PM Borderlands: Game of the Year Enhanced zzrules21 0:24:11 1:23:49 Any% Unrestricted — PC cartridgeblowers 4:32 PM BONUS GAME 1 – Cuphead Jason2890 0:35:41 1:12:19 300% — PC ateatree 6:20 PM Donkey Kong Country 3 Bluepen49, laff____, Shaaf 0:13:10 0:46:50 DKC3 Any% Race — SNES ateatree 7:20 PM Daily Recap – Sunday Interview Crew 0:01:00 0:12:00 Recap% — Live ateatree 7:33 PM Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes JosephJoestar316 0:24:58 0:32:02 Perfect Stealth/No Kills NG+ — PC ateatree 8:30 PM Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky EpicYoshiMaster 0:15:16 0:46:44 Randomizer 10 Dungeon Blitz — DS Char_bunny 9:32 PM Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines Vysetra 0:14:10 0:37:50 Any% — PC Char_bunny 10:24 PM Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4 Nase 0:20:55 0:38:05 Any% — PC Char_bunny 11:23 PM SSX (2000) junior 0:18:04 0:19:56 All Race Golds (Single Event) — PS2 Char_bunny Monday, January 9th 12:01 AM Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy Kainalo 0:09:54 0:30:40 Any% — PC THEKyleThomas 12:41 AM Dust: An Elysian Tail AggytheAron 0:10:26 0:24:03 Any% Warps — PC THEKyleThomas 1:16 AM Ax Battler: A Legend of Golden Axe sharif 0:10:59 0:29:23 100% — Game Gear THEKyleThomas 1:56 AM Cyber Hook squeali0 0:25:58 0:32:22 Full Game Marathon — PC THEKyleThomas 2:54 AM Gungrave DECosmic 0:17:01 0:30:29 Any% — PS2 Bobby Blackwolf 3:42 AM Armored Core: Project Phantasma pmcTRILOGY 0:05:10 0:35:35 Any% — PS Bobby Blackwolf 4:23 AM Bomberman 64: the Second Attack EiP 0:07:52 0:30:08 Any% — N64 Bobby Blackwolf 5:01 AM Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny Woadyb 0:19:50 1:15:10 Any% Easy No Ultimate — PS2 Bobby Blackwolf 6:36 AM Superliminal Ozmourn 0:16:07 0:30:53 All Collectables — PC Lanaruse 7:23 AM Skate SupaScared 0:26:56 0:45:04 X Games% — Xbox Series S Lanaruse 8:35 AM Shovel Knight Dig davidtki, Luukie13 0:21:40 0:13:20 Any% Race — PC Lanaruse 9:10 AM CULTIC Kaos_Wulf 0:25:04 0:15:56 Any% Inbounds — PC Lanaruse 9:51 AM Yakuza Kiwami BigNoNo 0:33:46 1:35:14 New Game+ — PC Shado_Temple 12:00 PM Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge GeneralAndrews, Dospostmann, Benja, Paul-Knives 0:22:37 1:00:23 Co-op 2v2 Any% Arcade Chill Race — PC Shado_Temple 1:23 PM Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Pessilist 0:21:18 2:31:42 Any% — PS5 briesbe 4:16 PM BONUS GAME 2 – Portal Msushi 0:17:30 0:22:30 Airboat% — PC briesbe 4:56 PM BioShock bloodthunder 0:10:07 0:35:53 Any% — PC briesbe 5:42 PM Fallout 3 BananaPegasus 0:09:19 1:18:41 All Quest — PC musical_daredevil 7:10 PM Daily Recap – Monday Interview Crew 0:01:00 0:10:00 Recap% — Live musical_daredevil 7:21 PM Hitman: Blood Money Threeballer 0:18:42 0:32:18 PRO/SA — PC Nichole Goodnight 8:12 PM Fable Anniversary SeraVenza 0:16:45 1:14:15 Any% — PC Nichole Goodnight 9:43 PM Ape Escape 2 Liquid Squid 0:10:00 1:00:00 Any% — PS3 Nichole Goodnight 10:53 PM Frogun Traitor 0:10:00 0:50:00 Any% — PC Nichole Goodnight 11:53 PM MediEvil: Resurrection desa 0:10:00 0:50:00 Any% — PSP SporadicErratic Tuesday, January 10th 12:53 AM Blade II Mattmatt 0:10:00 0:55:00 Any% NG+ — Xbox SporadicErratic 1:58 AM Goat Simulator Riekelt 0:10:00 0:20:00 All Trophies [Base Game] — PC SporadicErratic 2:28 AM Illbleed Punchy 0:10:00 1:20:00 Any% — Dreamcast SporadicErratic 3:58 AM Wavetale Glint 0:10:00 1:10:00 Any% No Major Skips — PC attyjoe 5:18 AM Burnout Paradise Remastered sawtoooooth 0:10:00 0:30:00 Big Surf Island Any% — PC Argick 5:58 AM ASTRAL CHAIN Ratyu 0:10:00 2:40:00 Any%(No Abilities) — Switch Argick 8:48 AM Castlevania: Harmony of Despair KeynNaka 0:25:00 0:45:00 Solo All character NG+ — XBOX 360 THEKyleThomas 9:58 AM Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow JupiterClimb, Chewy4u 0:18:00 0:18:00 Any% No 0HP (Standard) — PC THEKyleThomas 10:34 AM Fashion Police Squad danejerus 0:20:00 0:50:00 Any% — PC THEKyleThomas 11:44 AM Transistor Kass 0:20:00 0:50:00 Any% — PC THEKyleThomas 12:54 PM Super Mario Galaxy 2 SuperViperT302, HardcoreGaming, ImJhay, MutantsAbyss 0:10:00 3:10:00 Any% Race — Wii U VC HeyThereImDad 4:14 PM Jak II rRubiks 0:10:00 1:05:00 Any% — PS2 cartridgeblowers 5:29 PM Outer Wilds ptminsker 0:15:00 0:35:00 Stranger 100% — PC cartridgeblowers 6:19 PM BONUS GAME 3 – Resident Evil Village: Shadow of Rose 7rayD 0:10:00 0:50:00 Hardcore — PC AnEternalEnigma 7:19 PM Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal Scottobozo 0:10:00 1:25:00 All Titanium Bolts — PS3 AnEternalEnigma 8:54 PM Daily Recap – Tuesday Interview Crew 0:15:00 Recap% — Live AnEternalEnigma 9:09 PM Resident Evil 7 Maxylobes 0:10:00 0:22:00 End of Zoe Any% — PC AnEternalEnigma 9:41 PM Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2 Nerd_Squared 0:15:00 0:30:00 100% — PC AnEternalEnigma 10:26 PM Dead Space 3 sharkhat87, SergeantRadish 0:25:00 2:20:00 Any% Coop — PC Kungfufruitcup Wednesday, January 11th 1:11 AM Cryostasis shmumbler 0:10:00 0:35:00 any% — PC Kungfufruitcup 1:56 AM Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks Elfinout 0:10:00 0:20:00 Any% — PS2 Kungfufruitcup 2:26 AM FEZ thearst3rd 0:10:00 0:30:00 Any% — PC Prolix 3:06 AM Sutte Hakkun junkyard_dave 0:10:00 0:15:00 50 Levels — GBC Prolix 3:31 AM Vampire Night Boyks 0:11:00 0:40:00 Arcade Medium — PS2 Prolix 4:22 AM Nightmare of Decay Gnydsmelt 0:10:00 0:20:00 Any% Normal — PC Prolix 4:52 AM Final Fantasy VII Zheal 0:25:00 7:10:00 any% No Slots — PS Brutal_Melo, SporadicErratic 12:27 PM Stardew Valley blackheartwings, theValiantSun 0:20:00 0:30:00 Seeded Crafts Room – Glitchless Race — PC Skybilz 1:17 PM Sonic Unleashed Speck 0:10:00 0:23:00 All Day Stages — Wii Skybilz 1:50 PM Sonic Colors: Ultimate thebluemania, Subbaro, Nyu 0:10:00 0:55:00 Egg Shuttle Race — PC Skybilz 2:55 PM Sonic Advance 2 Kirbymastah 0:20:00 0:30:00 Character Bidwar — GBA Skybilz 3:45 PM Pokémon Red or Yellow pokeguy 0:10:00 2:05:00 Any% Glitchless — GC Lanaruse 6:00 PM The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D benstephens56 0:10:00 0:35:00 Any% — 3DS Lanaruse 6:45 PM BONUS GAME 4 – Stray Erims 0:15:00 0:53:00 Any% Unrestricted — PC Konception 7:53 PM Daily Recap – Wednesday Interview Crew 0:15:00 Recap% — Live Konception 8:08 PM Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! slvr__, zacharylawrence, Spudlyman, Wed 0:10:00 0:55:00 2v2 Lockout Bingo — PS2 Konception 9:13 PM Neon White Blaidan 0:25:00 0:40:00 White’s Heaven Rush — PC Konception 10:18 PM Kirby Star Allies Mr_Shasta 0:10:00 0:40:00 Guest Star ???? Star Allies Go! Mage Sisters — Switch Konception 11:08 PM Pac-Man 2: The New Adventures PARTY MAN X 0:13:00 0:26:00 any% — SNES AnEternalEnigma 11:47 PM Yo! Noid 2: Game of a Year Edition rythin 0:12:00 0:16:00 No Major Skips — PC AnEternalEnigma Thursday, January 12th 12:15 AM Yolanda: The Ultimate Challenge FlannelKat 0:10:00 0:18:00 Wimp% — Amiga AnEternalEnigma 12:43 AM Lizard Lady vs the Cats Asuka424 0:15:00 0:06:00 Any% — PS5 AnEternalEnigma 1:04 AM Office Race BystanderTim 0:10:00 0:30:00 Any% — PC AnEternalEnigma 1:44 AM Salamander County Public Television teddyras 0:10:00 0:30:00 Any% — PC AnEternalEnigma 2:24 AM Battle of the Eras corndan 0:15:00 0:10:00 any% Shadowsnake — PC Nichole Goodnight 2:49 AM Morodashi Sumo teddyras 0:10:00 0:20:00 Any% — PC Nichole Goodnight 3:19 AM Dokkaebi-ga Ganda dowolf 0:10:00 0:20:00 any% — PC Nichole Goodnight 3:49 AM I’m going to die if I don’t eat sushi! Bullets 0:15:00 0:24:00 Any% Easy — PC Nichole Goodnight 4:28 AM Sonic Blast Hibnotix, S-TWO 0:10:00 0:16:00 Sonic vs Knuckles – Beat the Game Race — Game Gear Nichole Goodnight 4:54 AM Bad Guys At School Sadlybadlyy 0:10:00 0:25:00 All Missions — PC Bobby Blackwolf 5:29 AM Steven Seagal Is: The Final Option (Prototype) Crak Atak 0:16:00 0:30:00 any% 9 exits — SNES Bobby Blackwolf 6:15 AM Mega Man ZX Amesiyo 0:10:00 0:58:00 Any% Normal — PC Bobby Blackwolf 7:23 AM The World Ends with You: Final Remix Kuro* 0:10:00 3:10:00 Any% Normal — Switch Mr. Game and Shout 10:43 AM Boomerang X Evandar 0:10:00 0:25:00 Any% NG — PC Mr. Game and Shout 11:18 AM Metal Slug ChairGTables 0:10:00 0:16:00 Medium – Steam — PC iggyzig 11:44 AM Star Wars: Jedi Knight – Mysteries of the Sith Alnak 0:15:00 0:25:00 Any% — PC iggyzig 12:24 PM BS Legend of Zelda vanni_van, Iceblue 0:10:00 0:42:00 100% Race — SNES iggyzig 1:16 PM The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword gymnast86 0:10:00 3:15:00 All Dungeons — Wii PippyInATopHat 4:41 PM Puyo Puyo Fever 2 Peas 0:10:00 0:30:00 HaraHara Any% (Normal) — PS2 frozenflygone 5:21 PM BONUS GAME 5 – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Peas 0:10:00 1:05:00 150cc DLC 16 Tracks (No Items) — Switch frozenflygone 6:36 PM Daily Recap – Thursday Interview Crew 0:15:00 Recap% — Live frozenflygone 6:51 PM The Simpsons: Hit & Run LiquidWiFi 0:15:00 1:26:00 All Story Missions — PC frozenflygone 8:32 PM Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater ApacheSmash, Vermillion 0:25:00 1:25:00 European Extreme Race — Xbox Series S ateatree 10:22 PM PowerWash Simulator Amyrlinn, Bullets, Biglaw, Enigma Requiem, AngelicKnight, Acadiel 0:18:00 0:45:00 6 Players, All Vehicles, No Soap — PC ateatree 11:25 PM Celeste Custom Maps Comet625 0:10:00 0:25:00 Into the Jungle – Any% — PC Xenadir Friday, January 13th 12:00 AM Worms Armageddon RuffledBricks 0:10:00 1:20:00 All Missions Any% — PC Xenadir 1:30 AM Kirby Air Ride 1davidj 0:10:00 0:23:00 All Tracks No Duplicate Rides — Wii Xenadir 2:03 AM Jackal Toad22484, anthole 0:05:00 0:15:00 Any% (2-Player) — NES Xenadir 2:23 AM Mickey Mousecapade BluntBunny 0:05:00 0:11:00 Any% — NES Prolix 2:39 AM Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers Tecate 0:15:00 0:15:00 Any% — NES Prolix 3:09 AM Marble Blast Ultra thearst3rd 0:10:00 0:38:00 All Levels — PC Prolix 3:57 AM Beautiful Katamari Harutomo 0:10:00 0:30:00 Any% — Xbox 360 Prolix 4:37 AM PS5 Simulator Swordfish4649 0:10:00 0:10:00 Any% — PC Prolix 4:57 AM ElecHead Uncle Slam 0:10:00 0:20:00 Alternate End — PC Argick 5:27 AM Gunstar Heroes TapatioJ, Bag the Tea 0:10:00 0:45:00 Any% Normal Co-op — Switch Argick 6:22 AM Hook LivelyRaccoon 0:10:00 0:20:00 Any% — SNES Argick 6:52 AM Kirby’s Adventure Darksol188 0:10:00 0:45:00 Any% No Stone Glitch — Wii U Argick 7:47 AM Haiku, the Robot Quacksilver 0:10:00 0:25:00 Any% — PC Char_bunny 8:22 AM Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD Biglaw 0:15:00 0:22:00 All Goals — PC Char_bunny 8:59 AM Metroid Prime 1 + 2 UncleReggie, BashPrime 0:10:00 3:00:00 Multiworld Randomizer Co-op — Wii Char_bunny 12:09 PM Cult of the Lamb shovelclaws 0:15:00 1:50:00 Any% Easy, Unrestricted — PC iggyzig 2:14 PM Super Mario Land EiP, Retroverse 0:15:00 0:15:00 Any% Race — GB iggyzig 2:44 PM TrackMania Turbo Rastats, Gyrule_ 0:18:00 0:37:00 White Tracks (Double Driver) — PC iggyzig 3:39 PM Brave New World Zapplex 0:10:00 0:35:00 100% — SNES iggyzig 4:24 PM Elephants and Snakes and Crocodiles YourBoyRudy 0:10:00 0:45:00 100% — SNES Mr. Game and Shout 5:19 PM Final Fantasy XIV Angelusdemonus 0:10:00 1:00:00 PoTD Solo MCH F171-180 – 2 Hands on KB/No Mouse — PC Mr. Game and Shout 6:29 PM BONUS GAME 6 – StepMania dimo 0:15:00 1:20:00 Technical Showcase — Arcade Mr. Game and Shout 8:04 PM Daily Recap – Friday Interview Crew 0:15:00 Recap% — Live Mr. Game and Shout 8:19 PM Super Mario All-Stars Shuffler Skybilz 0:10:00 1:40:00 All Four Games any% No Wrong Warp — SNES SakuraTsubasa 10:09 PM Katana Zero Bar0ti 0:10:00 0:15:00 any% TAS — PC SakuraTsubasa 10:34 PM Freedom Planet 2 UraniumAnchor 0:10:00 1:55:00 Any% Carol — PC SakuraTsubasa Saturday, January 14th 12:39 AM Espgaluda ColonelFatso 0:10:00 0:33:00 Hi-score demonstration (Ageha) — PS2 briesbe 1:22 AM Blinx the Time Sweeper Lotus_RT 0:10:00 1:25:00 Any% — Xbox One briesbe 2:57 AM Unsighted Roofon 0:15:00 0:38:00 any% — PC briesbe 3:50 AM Handshakes Bloupeuh, Senen 0:15:00 0:08:00 Co-op — PC musical_daredevil 4:13 AM Mega Man 64 BlueMetal, Aerlien 0:10:00 0:54:00 Any% Race — N64 musical_daredevil 5:17 AM Mega Man: Rock N Roll Amad 0:10:00 0:50:00 Any% — PC musical_daredevil 6:17 AM A.R.E.S. Extinction Agenda EX KiwamiZX 0:10:00 0:30:00 Ares vs Taurus Any% NG+ — PC musical_daredevil 6:57 AM Mighty Gunvolt Burst KiwamiZX 0:10:00 0:45:00 Any% (Normal, Call) — PC Shado_Temple 7:52 AM Donald in Maui Mallard SBDWolf 0:10:00 0:18:00 Any% (Genesis, Practice) — Genesis Shado_Temple 8:20 AM The Lion King SBDWolf 0:25:00 0:18:00 Any% Easy — SNES frozenflygone 9:03 AM LOVE 3 Char_bunny, Paulister, Heponwana 0:15:00 0:20:00 Any% Race — PC frozenflygone 9:38 AM The Pedestrian Paulister 0:15:00 0:18:00 Any% — PC frozenflygone 10:11 AM Metroid Dread Ednolium, Manijure 0:15:00 1:35:00 All Bosses Glitchless Race — Switch Konception 12:01 PM Terraria Haboo 0:15:00 1:50:00 Moon Lord no major abuses — PC Brutal_Melo 2:06 PM Half-Life: Alyx Buffet Time 0:15:00 0:50:00 Inbounds — PC: VR Brutal_Melo 3:11 PM Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin Nyk_Style 0:15:00 1:20:00 Old Souls — PC Brutal_Melo 4:46 PM BONUS GAME 7 – The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Glan 0:15:00 1:15:00 100% — SNES Kungfufruitcup 6:16 PM Pokémon Legends: Arceus halqery 0:25:00 2:45:00 All Lords — Switch Kungfufruitcup 9:26 PM Event Recap Sent, Mike Uyama, JHobz 0:15:00 Recap 100% — Live Skybilz 9:41 PM Super Mario Bros. 3 mitchflowerpower 0:15:00 0:55:00 Any% Warpless — NES Skybilz 10:51 PM Finale GDQ Studio 0:15:00 The End — GDQ Skybilz

Highlights include a Kirby Air Ride speedrun, a Metroid Prime co-op run, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Super Mario Bros. all-star run, and Final Fantasy XIV. Make sure to stay tuned for the finale at 10:51pm on Sunday.

What is GDQ 2023 raising money for?

This year, GDQ is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Just a few days in, GDQ has raised over $323,000 but there is still a long while to go.