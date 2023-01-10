How to watch Awesome Games Done Quick 2023: Best streams and full schedule

|8:30 AM
|Pre-Show
|Interview Crew
| 0:27:00
|We’re Back — GDQ Studio
| Xenadir
|8:57 AM
|Splatoon 3
|LonTr0
| 0:44:27
| 0:56:33
|Any% — Switch
| Xenadir
|10:38 AM
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Player 5
| 0:18:04
| 0:29:56
|Any% — Switch
| Xenadir
|11:26 AM
|Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy
|Murcaz
| 0:20:26
| 0:44:34
|Crash 3 Any% — PC
| Xenadir
|12:31 PM
|Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
|CodeNameMeteor
| 0:19:59
| 0:53:01
|NG+ — PC
| cartridgeblowers
|1:44 PM
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Dr4gonBlitz
| 0:27:20
| 0:32:40
|All Bosses — Xbox 360
| cartridgeblowers
|2:44 PM
|Borderlands: Game of the Year Enhanced
|zzrules21
| 0:24:11
| 1:23:49
|Any% Unrestricted — PC
| cartridgeblowers
|4:32 PM
|BONUS GAME 1 – Cuphead
|Jason2890
| 0:35:41
| 1:12:19
|300% — PC
| ateatree
|6:20 PM
|Donkey Kong Country 3
|Bluepen49, laff____, Shaaf
| 0:13:10
| 0:46:50
|DKC3 Any% Race — SNES
| ateatree
|7:20 PM
|Daily Recap – Sunday
|Interview Crew
| 0:01:00
| 0:12:00
|Recap% — Live
| ateatree
|7:33 PM
|Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
|JosephJoestar316
| 0:24:58
| 0:32:02
|Perfect Stealth/No Kills NG+ — PC
| ateatree
|8:30 PM
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky
|EpicYoshiMaster
| 0:15:16
| 0:46:44
|Randomizer 10 Dungeon Blitz — DS
| Char_bunny
|9:32 PM
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines
|Vysetra
| 0:14:10
| 0:37:50
|Any% — PC
| Char_bunny
|10:24 PM
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4
|Nase
| 0:20:55
| 0:38:05
|Any% — PC
| Char_bunny
|11:23 PM
|SSX (2000)
|junior
| 0:18:04
| 0:19:56
|All Race Golds (Single Event) — PS2
| Char_bunny
|Monday, January 9th
|12:01 AM
|Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy
|Kainalo
| 0:09:54
| 0:30:40
|Any% — PC
| THEKyleThomas
|12:41 AM
|Dust: An Elysian Tail
|AggytheAron
| 0:10:26
| 0:24:03
|Any% Warps — PC
| THEKyleThomas
|1:16 AM
|Ax Battler: A Legend of Golden Axe
|sharif
| 0:10:59
| 0:29:23
|100% — Game Gear
| THEKyleThomas
|1:56 AM
|Cyber Hook
|squeali0
| 0:25:58
| 0:32:22
|Full Game Marathon — PC
| THEKyleThomas
|2:54 AM
|Gungrave
|DECosmic
| 0:17:01
| 0:30:29
|Any% — PS2
| Bobby Blackwolf
|3:42 AM
|Armored Core: Project Phantasma
|pmcTRILOGY
| 0:05:10
| 0:35:35
|Any% — PS
| Bobby Blackwolf
|4:23 AM
|Bomberman 64: the Second Attack
|EiP
| 0:07:52
| 0:30:08
|Any% — N64
| Bobby Blackwolf
|5:01 AM
|Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny
|Woadyb
| 0:19:50
| 1:15:10
|Any% Easy No Ultimate — PS2
| Bobby Blackwolf
|6:36 AM
|Superliminal
|Ozmourn
| 0:16:07
| 0:30:53
|All Collectables — PC
| Lanaruse
|7:23 AM
|Skate
|SupaScared
| 0:26:56
| 0:45:04
|X Games% — Xbox Series S
| Lanaruse
|8:35 AM
|Shovel Knight Dig
|davidtki, Luukie13
| 0:21:40
| 0:13:20
|Any% Race — PC
| Lanaruse
|9:10 AM
|CULTIC
|Kaos_Wulf
| 0:25:04
| 0:15:56
|Any% Inbounds — PC
| Lanaruse
|9:51 AM
|Yakuza Kiwami
|BigNoNo
| 0:33:46
| 1:35:14
|New Game+ — PC
| Shado_Temple
|12:00 PM
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
|GeneralAndrews, Dospostmann, Benja, Paul-Knives
| 0:22:37
| 1:00:23
|Co-op 2v2 Any% Arcade Chill Race — PC
| Shado_Temple
|1:23 PM
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Pessilist
| 0:21:18
| 2:31:42
|Any% — PS5
| briesbe
|4:16 PM
|BONUS GAME 2 – Portal
|Msushi
| 0:17:30
| 0:22:30
|Airboat% — PC
| briesbe
|4:56 PM
|BioShock
|bloodthunder
| 0:10:07
| 0:35:53
|Any% — PC
| briesbe
|5:42 PM
|Fallout 3
|BananaPegasus
| 0:09:19
| 1:18:41
|All Quest — PC
| musical_daredevil
|7:10 PM
|Daily Recap – Monday
|Interview Crew
| 0:01:00
| 0:10:00
|Recap% — Live
| musical_daredevil
|7:21 PM
|Hitman: Blood Money
|Threeballer
| 0:18:42
| 0:32:18
|PRO/SA — PC
| Nichole Goodnight
|8:12 PM
|Fable Anniversary
|SeraVenza
| 0:16:45
| 1:14:15
|Any% — PC
| Nichole Goodnight
|9:43 PM
|Ape Escape 2
|Liquid Squid
| 0:10:00
| 1:00:00
|Any% — PS3
| Nichole Goodnight
|10:53 PM
|Frogun
|Traitor
| 0:10:00
| 0:50:00
|Any% — PC
| Nichole Goodnight
|11:53 PM
|MediEvil: Resurrection
|desa
| 0:10:00
| 0:50:00
|Any% — PSP
| SporadicErratic
|Tuesday, January 10th
|12:53 AM
|Blade II
|Mattmatt
| 0:10:00
| 0:55:00
|Any% NG+ — Xbox
| SporadicErratic
|1:58 AM
|Goat Simulator
|Riekelt
| 0:10:00
| 0:20:00
|All Trophies [Base Game] — PC
| SporadicErratic
|2:28 AM
|Illbleed
|Punchy
| 0:10:00
| 1:20:00
|Any% — Dreamcast
| SporadicErratic
|3:58 AM
|Wavetale
|Glint
| 0:10:00
| 1:10:00
|Any% No Major Skips — PC
| attyjoe
|5:18 AM
|Burnout Paradise Remastered
|sawtoooooth
| 0:10:00
| 0:30:00
|Big Surf Island Any% — PC
| Argick
|5:58 AM
|ASTRAL CHAIN
|Ratyu
| 0:10:00
| 2:40:00
|Any%(No Abilities) — Switch
| Argick
|8:48 AM
|Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
|KeynNaka
| 0:25:00
| 0:45:00
|Solo All character NG+ — XBOX 360
| THEKyleThomas
|9:58 AM
|Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow
|JupiterClimb, Chewy4u
| 0:18:00
| 0:18:00
|Any% No 0HP (Standard) — PC
| THEKyleThomas
|10:34 AM
|Fashion Police Squad
|danejerus
| 0:20:00
| 0:50:00
|Any% — PC
| THEKyleThomas
|11:44 AM
|Transistor
|Kass
| 0:20:00
| 0:50:00
|Any% — PC
| THEKyleThomas
|12:54 PM
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|SuperViperT302, HardcoreGaming, ImJhay, MutantsAbyss
| 0:10:00
| 3:10:00
|Any% Race — Wii U VC
| HeyThereImDad
|4:14 PM
|Jak II
|rRubiks
| 0:10:00
| 1:05:00
|Any% — PS2
| cartridgeblowers
|5:29 PM
|Outer Wilds
|ptminsker
| 0:15:00
| 0:35:00
|Stranger 100% — PC
| cartridgeblowers
|6:19 PM
|BONUS GAME 3 – Resident Evil Village: Shadow of Rose
|7rayD
| 0:10:00
| 0:50:00
|Hardcore — PC
| AnEternalEnigma
|7:19 PM
|Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal
|Scottobozo
| 0:10:00
| 1:25:00
|All Titanium Bolts — PS3
| AnEternalEnigma
|8:54 PM
|Daily Recap – Tuesday
|Interview Crew
| 0:15:00
|Recap% — Live
| AnEternalEnigma
|9:09 PM
|Resident Evil 7
|Maxylobes
| 0:10:00
| 0:22:00
|End of Zoe Any% — PC
| AnEternalEnigma
|9:41 PM
|Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2
|Nerd_Squared
| 0:15:00
| 0:30:00
|100% — PC
| AnEternalEnigma
|10:26 PM
|Dead Space 3
|sharkhat87, SergeantRadish
| 0:25:00
| 2:20:00
|Any% Coop — PC
| Kungfufruitcup
|Wednesday, January 11th
|1:11 AM
|Cryostasis
|shmumbler
| 0:10:00
| 0:35:00
|any% — PC
| Kungfufruitcup
|1:56 AM
|Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks
|Elfinout
| 0:10:00
| 0:20:00
|Any% — PS2
| Kungfufruitcup
|2:26 AM
|FEZ
|thearst3rd
| 0:10:00
| 0:30:00
|Any% — PC
| Prolix
|3:06 AM
|Sutte Hakkun
|junkyard_dave
| 0:10:00
| 0:15:00
|50 Levels — GBC
| Prolix
|3:31 AM
|Vampire Night
|Boyks
| 0:11:00
| 0:40:00
|Arcade Medium — PS2
| Prolix
|4:22 AM
|Nightmare of Decay
|Gnydsmelt
| 0:10:00
| 0:20:00
|Any% Normal — PC
| Prolix
|4:52 AM
|Final Fantasy VII
|Zheal
| 0:25:00
| 7:10:00
|any% No Slots — PS
| Brutal_Melo, SporadicErratic
|12:27 PM
|Stardew Valley
|blackheartwings, theValiantSun
| 0:20:00
| 0:30:00
|Seeded Crafts Room – Glitchless Race — PC
| Skybilz
|1:17 PM
|Sonic Unleashed
|Speck
| 0:10:00
| 0:23:00
|All Day Stages — Wii
| Skybilz
|1:50 PM
|Sonic Colors: Ultimate
|thebluemania, Subbaro, Nyu
| 0:10:00
| 0:55:00
|Egg Shuttle Race — PC
| Skybilz
|2:55 PM
|Sonic Advance 2
|Kirbymastah
| 0:20:00
| 0:30:00
|Character Bidwar — GBA
| Skybilz
|3:45 PM
|Pokémon Red or Yellow
|pokeguy
| 0:10:00
| 2:05:00
|Any% Glitchless — GC
| Lanaruse
|6:00 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D
|benstephens56
| 0:10:00
| 0:35:00
|Any% — 3DS
| Lanaruse
|6:45 PM
|BONUS GAME 4 – Stray
|Erims
| 0:15:00
| 0:53:00
|Any% Unrestricted — PC
| Konception
|7:53 PM
|Daily Recap – Wednesday
|Interview Crew
| 0:15:00
|Recap% — Live
| Konception
|8:08 PM
|Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!
|slvr__, zacharylawrence, Spudlyman, Wed
| 0:10:00
| 0:55:00
|2v2 Lockout Bingo — PS2
| Konception
|9:13 PM
|Neon White
|Blaidan
| 0:25:00
| 0:40:00
|White’s Heaven Rush — PC
| Konception
|10:18 PM
|Kirby Star Allies
|Mr_Shasta
| 0:10:00
| 0:40:00
|Guest Star ???? Star Allies Go! Mage Sisters — Switch
| Konception
|11:08 PM
|Pac-Man 2: The New Adventures
|PARTY MAN X
| 0:13:00
| 0:26:00
|any% — SNES
| AnEternalEnigma
|11:47 PM
|Yo! Noid 2: Game of a Year Edition
|rythin
| 0:12:00
| 0:16:00
|No Major Skips — PC
| AnEternalEnigma
|Thursday, January 12th
|12:15 AM
|Yolanda: The Ultimate Challenge
|FlannelKat
| 0:10:00
| 0:18:00
|Wimp% — Amiga
| AnEternalEnigma
|12:43 AM
|Lizard Lady vs the Cats
|Asuka424
| 0:15:00
| 0:06:00
|Any% — PS5
| AnEternalEnigma
|1:04 AM
|Office Race
|BystanderTim
| 0:10:00
| 0:30:00
|Any% — PC
| AnEternalEnigma
|1:44 AM
|Salamander County Public Television
|teddyras
| 0:10:00
| 0:30:00
|Any% — PC
| AnEternalEnigma
|2:24 AM
|Battle of the Eras
|corndan
| 0:15:00
| 0:10:00
|any% Shadowsnake — PC
| Nichole Goodnight
|2:49 AM
|Morodashi Sumo
|teddyras
| 0:10:00
| 0:20:00
|Any% — PC
| Nichole Goodnight
|3:19 AM
|Dokkaebi-ga Ganda
|dowolf
| 0:10:00
| 0:20:00
|any% — PC
| Nichole Goodnight
|3:49 AM
|I’m going to die if I don’t eat sushi!
|Bullets
| 0:15:00
| 0:24:00
|Any% Easy — PC
| Nichole Goodnight
|4:28 AM
|Sonic Blast
|Hibnotix, S-TWO
| 0:10:00
| 0:16:00
|Sonic vs Knuckles – Beat the Game Race — Game Gear
| Nichole Goodnight
|4:54 AM
|Bad Guys At School
|Sadlybadlyy
| 0:10:00
| 0:25:00
|All Missions — PC
| Bobby Blackwolf
|5:29 AM
|Steven Seagal Is: The Final Option (Prototype)
|Crak Atak
| 0:16:00
| 0:30:00
|any% 9 exits — SNES
| Bobby Blackwolf
|6:15 AM
|Mega Man ZX
|Amesiyo
| 0:10:00
| 0:58:00
|Any% Normal — PC
| Bobby Blackwolf
|7:23 AM
|The World Ends with You: Final Remix
|Kuro*
| 0:10:00
| 3:10:00
|Any% Normal — Switch
| Mr. Game and Shout
|10:43 AM
|Boomerang X
|Evandar
| 0:10:00
| 0:25:00
|Any% NG — PC
| Mr. Game and Shout
|11:18 AM
|Metal Slug
|ChairGTables
| 0:10:00
| 0:16:00
|Medium – Steam — PC
| iggyzig
|11:44 AM
|Star Wars: Jedi Knight – Mysteries of the Sith
|Alnak
| 0:15:00
| 0:25:00
|Any% — PC
| iggyzig
|12:24 PM
|BS Legend of Zelda
|vanni_van, Iceblue
| 0:10:00
| 0:42:00
|100% Race — SNES
| iggyzig
|1:16 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|gymnast86
| 0:10:00
| 3:15:00
|All Dungeons — Wii
| PippyInATopHat
|4:41 PM
|Puyo Puyo Fever 2
|Peas
| 0:10:00
| 0:30:00
|HaraHara Any% (Normal) — PS2
| frozenflygone
|5:21 PM
|BONUS GAME 5 – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Peas
| 0:10:00
| 1:05:00
|150cc DLC 16 Tracks (No Items) — Switch
| frozenflygone
|6:36 PM
|Daily Recap – Thursday
|Interview Crew
| 0:15:00
|Recap% — Live
| frozenflygone
|6:51 PM
|The Simpsons: Hit & Run
|LiquidWiFi
| 0:15:00
| 1:26:00
|All Story Missions — PC
| frozenflygone
|8:32 PM
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|ApacheSmash, Vermillion
| 0:25:00
| 1:25:00
|European Extreme Race — Xbox Series S
| ateatree
|10:22 PM
|PowerWash Simulator
|Amyrlinn, Bullets, Biglaw, Enigma Requiem, AngelicKnight, Acadiel
| 0:18:00
| 0:45:00
|6 Players, All Vehicles, No Soap — PC
| ateatree
|11:25 PM
|Celeste Custom Maps
|Comet625
| 0:10:00
| 0:25:00
|Into the Jungle – Any% — PC
| Xenadir
|Friday, January 13th
|12:00 AM
|Worms Armageddon
|RuffledBricks
| 0:10:00
| 1:20:00
|All Missions Any% — PC
| Xenadir
|1:30 AM
|Kirby Air Ride
|1davidj
| 0:10:00
| 0:23:00
|All Tracks No Duplicate Rides — Wii
| Xenadir
|2:03 AM
|Jackal
|Toad22484, anthole
| 0:05:00
| 0:15:00
|Any% (2-Player) — NES
| Xenadir
|2:23 AM
|Mickey Mousecapade
|BluntBunny
| 0:05:00
| 0:11:00
|Any% — NES
| Prolix
|2:39 AM
|Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers
|Tecate
| 0:15:00
| 0:15:00
|Any% — NES
| Prolix
|3:09 AM
|Marble Blast Ultra
|thearst3rd
| 0:10:00
| 0:38:00
|All Levels — PC
| Prolix
|3:57 AM
|Beautiful Katamari
|Harutomo
| 0:10:00
| 0:30:00
|Any% — Xbox 360
| Prolix
|4:37 AM
|PS5 Simulator
|Swordfish4649
| 0:10:00
| 0:10:00
|Any% — PC
| Prolix
|4:57 AM
|ElecHead
|Uncle Slam
| 0:10:00
| 0:20:00
|Alternate End — PC
| Argick
|5:27 AM
|Gunstar Heroes
|TapatioJ, Bag the Tea
| 0:10:00
| 0:45:00
|Any% Normal Co-op — Switch
| Argick
|6:22 AM
|Hook
|LivelyRaccoon
| 0:10:00
| 0:20:00
|Any% — SNES
| Argick
|6:52 AM
|Kirby’s Adventure
|Darksol188
| 0:10:00
| 0:45:00
|Any% No Stone Glitch — Wii U
| Argick
|7:47 AM
|Haiku, the Robot
|Quacksilver
| 0:10:00
| 0:25:00
|Any% — PC
| Char_bunny
|8:22 AM
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD
|Biglaw
| 0:15:00
| 0:22:00
|All Goals — PC
| Char_bunny
|8:59 AM
|Metroid Prime 1 + 2
|UncleReggie, BashPrime
| 0:10:00
| 3:00:00
|Multiworld Randomizer Co-op — Wii
| Char_bunny
|12:09 PM
|Cult of the Lamb
|shovelclaws
| 0:15:00
| 1:50:00
|Any% Easy, Unrestricted — PC
| iggyzig
|2:14 PM
|Super Mario Land
|EiP, Retroverse
| 0:15:00
| 0:15:00
|Any% Race — GB
| iggyzig
|2:44 PM
|TrackMania Turbo
|Rastats, Gyrule_
| 0:18:00
| 0:37:00
|White Tracks (Double Driver) — PC
| iggyzig
|3:39 PM
|Brave New World
|Zapplex
| 0:10:00
| 0:35:00
|100% — SNES
| iggyzig
|4:24 PM
|Elephants and Snakes and Crocodiles
|YourBoyRudy
| 0:10:00
| 0:45:00
|100% — SNES
| Mr. Game and Shout
|5:19 PM
|Final Fantasy XIV
|Angelusdemonus
| 0:10:00
| 1:00:00
|PoTD Solo MCH F171-180 – 2 Hands on KB/No Mouse — PC
| Mr. Game and Shout
|6:29 PM
|BONUS GAME 6 – StepMania
|dimo
| 0:15:00
| 1:20:00
|Technical Showcase — Arcade
| Mr. Game and Shout
|8:04 PM
|Daily Recap – Friday
|Interview Crew
| 0:15:00
|Recap% — Live
| Mr. Game and Shout
|8:19 PM
|Super Mario All-Stars Shuffler
|Skybilz
| 0:10:00
| 1:40:00
|All Four Games any% No Wrong Warp — SNES
| SakuraTsubasa
|10:09 PM
|Katana Zero
|Bar0ti
| 0:10:00
| 0:15:00
|any% TAS — PC
| SakuraTsubasa
|10:34 PM
|Freedom Planet 2
|UraniumAnchor
| 0:10:00
| 1:55:00
|Any% Carol — PC
| SakuraTsubasa
|Saturday, January 14th
|12:39 AM
|Espgaluda
|ColonelFatso
| 0:10:00
| 0:33:00
|Hi-score demonstration (Ageha) — PS2
| briesbe
|1:22 AM
|Blinx the Time Sweeper
|Lotus_RT
| 0:10:00
| 1:25:00
|Any% — Xbox One
| briesbe
|2:57 AM
|Unsighted
|Roofon
| 0:15:00
| 0:38:00
|any% — PC
| briesbe
|3:50 AM
|Handshakes
|Bloupeuh, Senen
| 0:15:00
| 0:08:00
|Co-op — PC
| musical_daredevil
|4:13 AM
|Mega Man 64
|BlueMetal, Aerlien
| 0:10:00
| 0:54:00
|Any% Race — N64
| musical_daredevil
|5:17 AM
|Mega Man: Rock N Roll
|Amad
| 0:10:00
| 0:50:00
|Any% — PC
| musical_daredevil
|6:17 AM
|A.R.E.S. Extinction Agenda EX
|KiwamiZX
| 0:10:00
| 0:30:00
|Ares vs Taurus Any% NG+ — PC
| musical_daredevil
|6:57 AM
|Mighty Gunvolt Burst
|KiwamiZX
| 0:10:00
| 0:45:00
|Any% (Normal, Call) — PC
| Shado_Temple
|7:52 AM
|Donald in Maui Mallard
|SBDWolf
| 0:10:00
| 0:18:00
|Any% (Genesis, Practice) — Genesis
| Shado_Temple
|8:20 AM
|The Lion King
|SBDWolf
| 0:25:00
| 0:18:00
|Any% Easy — SNES
| frozenflygone
|9:03 AM
|LOVE 3
|Char_bunny, Paulister, Heponwana
| 0:15:00
| 0:20:00
|Any% Race — PC
| frozenflygone
|9:38 AM
|The Pedestrian
|Paulister
| 0:15:00
| 0:18:00
|Any% — PC
| frozenflygone
|10:11 AM
|Metroid Dread
|Ednolium, Manijure
| 0:15:00
| 1:35:00
|All Bosses Glitchless Race — Switch
| Konception
|12:01 PM
|Terraria
|Haboo
| 0:15:00
| 1:50:00
|Moon Lord no major abuses — PC
| Brutal_Melo
|2:06 PM
|Half-Life: Alyx
|Buffet Time
| 0:15:00
| 0:50:00
|Inbounds — PC: VR
| Brutal_Melo
|3:11 PM
|Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
|Nyk_Style
| 0:15:00
| 1:20:00
|Old Souls — PC
| Brutal_Melo
|4:46 PM
|BONUS GAME 7 – The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
|Glan
| 0:15:00
| 1:15:00
|100% — SNES
| Kungfufruitcup
|6:16 PM
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|halqery
| 0:25:00
| 2:45:00
|All Lords — Switch
| Kungfufruitcup
|9:26 PM
|Event Recap
|Sent, Mike Uyama, JHobz
| 0:15:00
|Recap 100% — Live
| Skybilz
|9:41 PM
|Super Mario Bros. 3
|mitchflowerpower
| 0:15:00
| 0:55:00
|Any% Warpless — NES
| Skybilz
|10:51 PM
|Finale
|GDQ Studio
| 0:15:00
|The End — GDQ
| Skybilz