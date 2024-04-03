How to watch April 8 Solar Eclipse on Twitch or Fortnite

A total solar eclipse is one of the most incredible phenomenons we can see, but for those who aren’t trying to head outside, you can also watch this event on Twitch and Fortnite.

The Solar Eclipse will be taking place on Monday, April 8, but its exact time will vary depending on which part of North America you are viewing it from. The eclipse will first be visible on NA soil from Uvalde in Texas around 1:30pm CT, and will make its way across the continent until it leaves from Newfoundland in Canada around 2:30pm CT.

If you are wondering what time the solar eclipse will be visible from your location, NASA has provided a handy tool to track where and when the sun will be blocked across its path over North America. But if you’re looking to watch the eclipse from the comfort of your own home, you can enjoy the wonderful show in a few other places.

How to watch the solar eclipse on Twitch

To watch the solar eclipse on Twitch, head over to NASA’s official channel, where the company will be broadcasting the eclipse from multiple locations. The stream will start on Monday, April 8 and take place from 2pm ET to 4pm ET. You won’t need any special equipment to watch the solar eclipse online either, which is a plus.

How to celebrate the solar eclipse on Fortnite

For any Fortnite players who want to jump into the action while still checking out the solar eclipse, footage of the event will be co-streamed alongside various Fortnite streamers who will also be playing themed versions of the game. It isn’t known if these “eclipse” versions will be available for other players to enjoy as the day begins, though.

