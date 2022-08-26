Twitch has finally answered the streaming community’s pleas and will be implementing pinned chat messages in the near future.

Since 2015, streamers have asked the livestreaming platform to add a seemingly simple feature: the ability to pin comments to the top of chat. Pinning a message would allow streamers to share announcements or in-game updates without people needing to dig for the information.

But the request went ignored for years. Then in July, journalist Zach Bussey finally revealed that pinned comments were coming to Twitch. While streamers expressed the long wait was “crazy” for such a simple feature, people were still excited to find out when this would happen.

Now, Twitch has officially announced pinned comments coming in September 2022.

During an episode of Patch Notes, Twitch said pinned comments were coming soon. Here’s how it will work.

How to pin and unpin chat messages on Twitch

While the full details of the update have not been revealed just yet, the Patch Notes discussion did give some major insight into the upcoming feature.

Here is how to highlight comments:

Head to the chat on the side of the stream Hover your mouse over a comment you’d like to have at the top of the chat Press the pin icon to instantly highlight the comment at the top

You can unpin a message by heading to the comment at the top of the chat. You’ll see a popup again. This time, select the option to unpin the message and it will no longer appear at the top.

The pinned message can be viewed by people on mobile and PC. The Twitch team will have more updates in the near future and are hoping to learn more about the possibilities of this feature, calling it an “experiment.”

Who can pin chat messages on Twitch?

The pin feature will be launched to select channels in September. The streamers who own those channels will be able to pin a message as well as their moderators. Viewers won’t have the ability to pin messages to a streamers’ chat.