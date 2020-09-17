How to leave a guild in World of Warcraft

Many World of Warcraft players join a guild to have like-minded players to do complete PvE or PvP content. Having a guild allows you to easily group for activities without having to rely on the looking-for-group tools. But it doesn’t always work out.

Sometimes, guild members might be too rude or the guild might be going into a direction which you don’t agree with. The only feasible solution in such cases might just to look for another guild, but before doing that you need to quit your guild first.

To leave your guild, you need to follow these simple steps:

Open the guild panel (default hotkey is J)

Click on the Roster tab

Select yourself in the list

Right click and select Leave Guild

For players who want a faster way of quitting the guild, Blizzard implemented a simple /gquit command as well. You can type it and you’ll immediately leave your guild.

But there’s one important thing to remember. If you are the Guild Master, you cannot quit the guild and must first transfer the ownership to another member before doing so. If you don’t want to transfer membership you can disband the guild and all members will remain guildless.