How to join the Minecraft Monday server

So, fancy joining the Minecraft Monday server to hang out with friends, do you? Well, it is actually quite easy to join in and take part in the chaos.

You’ll first need to do a bit of work to gain access to the server as Minecraft Monday runs its servers on older version of Minecraft for some of its games, so if you updated the game anytime soon, you’ll first need to do some prep work to join.

In Minecraft: Java Edition before you click play, there should be an “Installations” option that you can click on. In this panel, you’ll have the option to create a new installation.

Click it, name the file whatever you want, but make sure that the Version you select is 1.8.9, as this is the current version that the Minecraft Monday server runs on.

After creating the new installation, use it to log into the game. You can then go into the multiplayer option and choose to join the server as normal. For those who don’t know, the server ip is “mcmondays.com” so type that in, click connect, and you should join the server no problem.