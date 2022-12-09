How to get your Twitch 2022 recap

It’s once again that time of the year when Twitch users everywhere anxiously await the arrival of their yearly recap from the platform.

Over the last few years, Twitch has sent out recaps to viewers and streamers alike, providing them with insightful data about who or what channels they watch the most and how much time they spend on the platform, among other interesting details. And it’s expected that Twitch will follow suit with yearly recaps for 2022.

In some cases, though, users were unable to receive their Twitch recaps due to certain settings on their accounts. If you want to make sure you have the best chance of receiving your 2022 Twitch recap whenever it’s sent out, here’s what you should do.

Twitch settings required for 2022 recap

Last year, in particular, fans had to make sure that a certain notification setting was enabled to get their 2021 Twitch recap. In case that is once again a requirement for the 2022 Twitch recap, here are the steps you should follow.

While on Twitch, click your profile picture in the top-right corner and then select “Settings” from the dropdown menu.

Next, click the “Notifications” option on the Settings page.

Click the “By Email” tab.

Scroll down to the bottom of this section and make sure that the “Marketing” option is turned on. You’ll know that you’ve done this correctly if the button to the right is purple and has a checkmark next to it.

Screengrab via Twitch

It is unclear if users will be required to have marketing emails enabled to receive their 2022 recaps. But considering that was the case in 2021, it would make sense if the same rules applied this time around.

It’s also unknown at this time exactly when Twitch will start sending out its 2022 recaps. This article will be updated when more details become available.