There's no shortage of drops for this one.

Twitch Rivals’ Rust Team Battle 2.0 has officially begun, and with it, gamers can earn an assortment of in-game goodies by watching and connecting their account to Twitch.

Along with getting six different rewards for watching the competition, which started today and runs until Saturday, there are channel-specific rewards that players can earn from watching certain creators including Disguised Toast, xQc, Mendo, and TheGrefg.

Here’s how to get the Rust Twitch Rivals Drops.

Ready up for 5 days of wild battles with four, 40 player teams!



The $100K Twitch Rivals @playrust Team Battle II ft @DisguisedToast starts now in collab with @RustoriaServers



Watch, co-stream & earn Dropshttps://t.co/Q8HdBSfUw4https://t.co/9sYRVK7cHB pic.twitter.com/yptmDqFgC2 — Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) August 9, 2022

How to get Rust Twitch Rivals 2 Drops

The first thing that you’ll want to do in order to start the process is to go to Twitch.facepunch.com to connect your Steam and Twitch accounts. Scrolling down the page, you will see a “Pair Account” section with three steps. One prompting you to log into Twitch, another having you log into steam, and a third where you can activate Drops with the click of a button.

Make sure that you own Rust on Steam if you want the Drops. If you don’t own the game, you will see a red box telling you that you won’t get any Drops until you own Rust.

While on that same Drops page, you can see all of the different goodies that can be unlocked from watching specific channels and the number of hours you need to watch a channel in order to get the items.

Additionally, in order to get any of the Drops, you must claim them from your Twitch Drops inventory, which can be found at Twitch.tv/drops/inventory whenever you are logged onto the platform.

The six general Drops can be obtained from watching any participating channel.

Twitch Trophy – one hour

Twitch Rivals Pants – three hours

Rainbow speckled garage door – five hours

Twitch Rivals shirt – seven hours

Rainbow speckled furnace – nine hours

Twitch Rivals Jackhammer – 11 hours

Meanwhile, the channel-specific rewards are for the Twitch Rivals channels, Panpots, TheGrefg, Willjum, Dhalucard, hJune, Disguised Toast, Mendo, and xQc.

Screengrab via Twitch.Facepunch.com