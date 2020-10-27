How to become an Affiliate on Twitch

For many people, streaming on Twitch is just a hobby. But there are some who look to the platform as a way to profit off of the content that they create.

While not everyone can get to the level of partnered streamers like NickMercs, Ninja, DrLupo, or TimTheTatman, getting affiliate status on the platform is a way to take home a paycheck without being forced to meet the same criteria of a Partner.

But how does a streamer cross that threshold to become an Affiliate?

The short answer to that question is to start streaming, gain followers, and get viewers.

More specifically though, there are a few key metrics that a streamer must meet to automatically achieve Affiliate status.

Firstly, a streamer must have 50 followers. This can be obtained by using social media and directing friends to click the follow button on your stream. You don’t even need to be live to gain followers.

Along with getting followers, streamers need to prove their consistency over the course of 30 days by streaming for at least 500 minutes across seven unique broadcasts. During that time, the streamer needs to average at least three concurrent viewers.

If you already have your Twitch channel set up, this can be easily tracked on your creator dashboard.

All you need to do to check your progress toward being an affiliate is click your avatar in the top right corner of the Twitch homepage and go to your creator dashboard. From there, you should have a drop down menu to the left of your screen called “Insights.” The bottom option of that drop down menu will say “Achievements.”

Once you’ve clicked that Achievements option, you’ll be able to see how much of the Affiliate criteria you have accomplished, and you can see how close you are to fulfilling anything you don’t have completed.

After you’ve completed all of the requirements for being an Affiliate, you just need to finish a quick “Affiliate Onboarding” that has you register for getting payouts from the website. This can be found in the Affiliate part of your Settings drop down menu.

All you have to do is follow the quick four steps to complete a little bit of paperwork, and you’ll be good to go.

As an Affiliate, you’ll get access to earnings through subscriptions, Twitch Bits, donations, and game sales on the website.