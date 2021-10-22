He was ranked among the top 25 on the platform.

Mizkif is one of the staple content creators on Twitch when it comes to just hanging out.

The streamer, who began to gain notoriety after working with Ice Poseidon, spends a vast majority of his time on Twitch in the “Just Chatting” category. But he’s not short on creative ideas for his streams.

Along with having a broadcast in which all he did was sleep on stream, Mizkif has also hosted the social experiment called “Twitch Plays Pokemon” in which his viewers had to work together to beat Pokemon Red through chatting on Twitch.

With 2,100 hours streamed in the past year, Mizkif is the 30th most-watched streamer on Twitch, racking up nearly 47 million hours watched over that time, according to SullyGnome.

His high volume of airtime combined with his average viewership of 22,255 in the past 365 days made him one of the top 25 most well-paid creators on the platform, according to data that was leaked earlier this month.

Image via KnowSomething

From August 2019 to October 2021, Twitch purportedly paid Mizkif’s channel $2,086,548 for revenue from subscriptions, bits, and advertisements.

This figure does not include money Mizkif made from sponsors, direct donations, or any exclusivity deal he may have with the platform.

A large portion of that money Mizkif earned from Twitch came from subscriptions. Mizkif has the 18th most active subscribers on the platform with 22,869, according to Twitch Tracker. His all-time high came in March when he had 31,171.