While marketing plays a huge factor when a game first hits the shelves, it’s impossible to deny the effect that content creators have on the overall player counts. Similar to how Among Us suddenly rose from its hibernation, it looks like Rust could be next on that list.

OfflineTV members like Scarra, Toast, and Poki recently picked up Rust and have been streaming their adventures on a server of their own. The member count of the server increases by the day, however, and even known names within the Rust community like Welyn are in the server.

Welyn is an avid Rust player, publishing guides and gameplay videos about the game on his YouTube channel since late 2016. Welyn also has a Twitch community that he’s been building since 2018, averaging around 1,500 viewers every time he launches Rust on stream.

Though Welyn somewhat mastered the game and knows every finer detail to perform flawlessly on a new server, his settings allow him to use his hardware to its full potential. You should know which settings offer eye-candy-like features and which are necessary to have a competitive advantage while adjusting your own settings. If you’d like to save some time and jump right into the game with optimized options, however, Welyn’s settings should have you set for a while.

Here are Welyn’s Rust settings.

Welyn’s general and user interface settings

Field of view 75 Compass visibility On User interface scale 0.8 Show chat Off Show branding Off Show nametags Off Game tips Off

Welyn’s graphics settings

Welyn’s image effects

Anti-aliasing Off Depth of field Off Ambient occlusion On High quality bloom On Lens dirt Off Motion blur Off Sun shafts On Sharpen Off Vignetting Off

Welyn’s graphics quality settings

Graphics quality Four Shadow quality Two Shadow cascades Two cascades Max shadow lights Zero Water quality Two Water reflections Two Shader level 505 Draw distance 2,500 Shader distance 499 Anisotropic filtering 16 Parallax mapping One Grass displacement On

Welyn’s mesh quality settings

Particle quality 86 Object quality 170 Tree quality 160 Max tree meshes 83 Terrain quality 82 Grass quality 83 Decor quality 81

Welyn’s physics and experimental settings