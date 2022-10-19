Hasan is trying to get Kanye West onto his Twitch stream, but he has one big condition

Kanye West has been in headlines for all the wrong reasons lately.

The rap superstar wore a polarizing political t-shirt, made a series of anti-Semitic comments, and is reportedly being sued by George Floyd’s family for alleging he died from drug abuse rather than being murdered by a police officer—even though the officer has already been convicted.

These are all topics that fall within Hasan Piker’s wheelhouse. The Turkish-American streamer is the most popular political commentator on Twitch, after all.

Fans are begging Hasan not to invite West on-stream, fearing the outspoken rapper will use it as a platform to say more controversial things. But, he said he’d do it in a heartbeat.

Screengrab via Hasan on YouTube

“I will not be listening to you at all about that,” he said. “If given the opportunity of having Kanye West on the broadcast, I will 100 percent have Kanye West on the broadcast. I will not be listening to chatters who say, ‘Oh my god! He’s going to say anti-Semitic shit.’ Yeah, of course, he is.”

That’s kind of the whole point, Hasan says.

The Twitch star wants to confront West about the things he’s been saying rather than let him loose like rapper N.O.R.E did on a now-removed episode of his Drink Champs podcast. It’s the one condition that needs to be met.

“The difference between me and N.O.R.E is going to be me addressing the anti-Semitic dumb shit he’s saying,” said Hasan, and promised to ‘hold him accountable.’

There’s a good chance West will say something controversial if he appeared on Hasan’s Twitch stream. However, Hasan would keep coming at him to understand why he was saying the things he is.

It would also be quite a spectacle—seeing the conservative rapper trade blows with one of the most progressive-minded streamers on a platform with a younger demographic than mainstream ones.

At this stage, however, it’s just one of Hasan’s ideas.