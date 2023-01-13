Hasan dubs himself the LeBron James of Twitch streaming

Hasan Piker is among the most popular content creators on Twitch, and he has carved a niche on the platform for his political commentary. During his stream today, he discussed a reported $500,000 Turkish bounty out for former NBA player Enes Kanter, and some fans took the chance to take a shot at Hasan by comparing him to the middle-of-the-road basketball player.

But Hasan wasn’t having any of it. Clapping back at those chatters, Hasan likened himself to a baller with a much more impressive résumé—LeBron James.

“What Enes Kanter is to basketball, I am not,” he said. “If anything, I’m the LeBron of fucking streaming, dawg. Hated by my enemies for no fucking reason even though I’m a good guy in real life and my real experiences and consistently putting up numbers well into my age. I might be old… I’m still fucking putting up goddamn numbers. I’m LePolitics, dude.”

It’s debatable whether or not Hasan’s streaming career is as comparable to LeBron’s as he suggests, but he was firmly aware of the game he was playing with the commentary.

LeBron James is in his 20th year in the NBA, and he is regularly talked about as among the top players to ever play the game. He’s won the NBA championship four times across three teams, winning the Finals MVP each time, and he’s also been the league MVP four times. He has been on the All-NBA First Team in 13 years and was on the NBA All-Defensive First Team five times.

Hasan hasn’t necessarily carved out that level of success on Twitch, but his prominence as a streamer is uniquely impressive. He has two Streamy Awards for the News category and has been nominated for several others in the past, including Streamer of the Year.

Calling himself LeBron might be a stretch considering the career paths of the two. LeBron’s excellence as a basketball player is extraordinarily well-rounded, while Hasan has gained his fame for being evolutionary in a singular facet of streaming, covering current events and politics.

If he were to be compared to an all-time NBA great, it might be more appropriate to liken him to someone who is unbeatable in one specific element of the game. Perhaps his influence as a political commentator could be compared to the way Steph Curry shoots three-pointers or Shaquille O’Neal dominated the paint.