Hasan could lose iconic part of his streams following Twitch contract renewal

Twitch’s ad incentives have led to a massive influx in commercials on the platform, and with some creators renewing their partner contracts, that has only increased more.

HasanAbi is known for giving funny segues to ad breaks on his stream, and while many creators run multiple minutes of ads per hour, he is notorious for having just one minute that he runs “at the top of the hours every hour.”

At least, that’s the case for now.

Talking to his viewers, Hasan disclosed that, with the renewal of his contract, he will be forced to increase his ads per hour to four minutes. The thought is vexing for him as someone who was previously able to negotiate for just one minute in years past.

With the change, Hasan isn’t even sure he will be able to run his standard top-of-the-hour break with a cutesy segue that baits fans in. Talking to his viewers, he discussed the potential of automating the new breaks, but as of last week, he hadn’t decided.

“I don’t know if I should do it randomly, like have a bot run it,” he said. “Or if I should still continue running them manually, in the way that I am running them manually, and keep it at the top of the hour.”

Today, Hasan disclosed he’s still holding onto his one-minute Twitch ad breaks each hour for a little bit longer though. While his new streaming contract will require him to run more, he hasn’t quite completed the deal.

“I haven’t signed my contract yet,” he said. “We’re still in the red lining phase so I’m not going to run the full gamut until I have to. I’m still operating off the old one.”