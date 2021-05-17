GTA V NoPixel community hold in-game service after death of streamer DovahPug

Last week, a member of the NoPixel GTA RP community who tragically died from cancer was honored today with a memorial service in-game.

Roleplayer and streamer DovahPug, whose NoPixel character is named Misty Mocha, had a service held at the beach in her honor where players gathered to pay their respects.

During the hour-long service, members of the community told stories of their time with Misty on the server and offered each other support in dealing with the tragedy.

News of her passing was first posted by fellow roleplayer RevRoach who shared a message that DovahPug, whose real know is Alex, had prepared for the situation.

“Hey! If you are reading this, it means I am dead and the fucking cancer finally got me lol,” the statement reads. “I am having my IRL friend send this message to my nopixel friends. Just want to let you know I really enjoyed the time we have spent together and all the memories we made. The past few months role playing with you has been the absolute best time of my life and the only regret I have is not discovering nopixel and the RP community sooner. If there is an after life, I hope to meet you again! All the love… Misty ❤️“

Said I wouldn't update this again, yet here we are.. It sucks that the list is getting longer and longer.😔

RIP @pug_dovah pic.twitter.com/EReKjkPMFI — Tobii (@TobiiDK) May 12, 2021

Following the news, NoPixel developer Tobii revealed that he added her name to a shrine in-game dedicated to members of the community that are no longer with us–and DovahPug will be forever immortalized in the NoPixel community.