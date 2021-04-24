Gen.G, Ivy League esports, and Planet 9 partner for 12-hour charity livestream

The event will feature a tournament to support COVID-19 relief and Stop AAPI Hate.

Gen.G is partnering with the Ivy League esports programs and tournament platform Planet 9 to host a 12-hour livestream to raise money for two different charitable causes.

From 12pm to 12am CT today, members of Gen.G, content creators, and other guests will stream on the Yale University Esports Twitch channel in support of COVID-19 relief and Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition addressing anti-Asian hate.

“Gen.G continues to be the leader in connecting gaming communities globally, especially collegiate gamers,” COO of Gen.G Arnold Hur said. “We’re really happy to work with the Ivy League Esports community to raise money and awareness to causes, all while speaking to the students’ interests within gaming and the potential educational & professional development opportunities within our industry.”

The event will be centered around a collegiate League of Legends tournament featuring Ivy League esports teams and clubs, including Brown Esports, Columbia Esports, Cornell Esports, Dartmouth Esports, Harvard Esports, UPenn Esports, Princeton Esports, and Yale Esports.

Breakout sessions featuring content creators Nemesis, Nicki Taylor, and Stanz will take place throughout the event. Hur will also host Q&A sessions to answer viewer-submitted questions about esports and gaming, along with giving professional development advice for students.

Viewers will be able to donate throughout the stream, with details to be shared once things kick off later today.