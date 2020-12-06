Gaules, HasanAbi, and xQc headline list of top Twitch streamers for November

November was full of notable events related directly and indirectly to streaming, including Twitch’s own GlitchCon event, all the way to the United States presidential election at the start of the month.

Streaming statistics platform Streams Charts put together a list of the top 10 streamers throughout the month based on total hours watched, with some of the bigger names coming close to breaking records on Twitch.

Former Counter-Strike player and coach Alexandre “Gaules” Borba took the top spot in November with 16.2 million hours watched over 711 hours live during the month. His live broadcasts are supplemented by reruns, making sure that his channel is almost always live and has at least 1,000 viewers watching at all times.

He peaked at around 261,728 viewers and gained close to 132,000 followers throughout November as he became the most-watched channel overall and maintained his title as the number one Portuguese channel too.

Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker was the other big winner. The political streamer continued to be one of the most-watched streams in the world as the US presidential election came to a close. He closed out the month at 14.5 million hours watched and was the number one overall Just Chatting streamer.

As reported in November, Hasan was also the top stream on Twitch on Election Day, peaking at 227,000 viewers, averaging 157,000 viewers and 2.499 million hours watched while rivaling news networks like CBS News, Fox, ABC, and NBC in terms of numbers.

The streamer that was number one in October, Félix “xQc” Lengyel dropped all the way to third in the month, sitting at about 14.2 million hours watched through November, though his hours streamed was lower than both Hasan and Gaules at 238 hours live.

Here is how the final rankings shaped up, according to the Streams Charts list.

Gaules Hasan xQc Ibai loltyler1 Dota2RuHub AuronPlay Asmongold elrubius Sykkuno

You can view a full list of details for each streamer and links to their Streams Charts profile on the platform’s website.