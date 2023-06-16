Gaming, streaming communities left in shock of xQc’s Kick mega-deal: ‘You can’t make this s**t up’

Many have thoughts on the juicer getting his juice.

The gaming and streaming communities are riding a shockwave in the wake of the announcement today that xQc is signing a two-year deal worth up to $100 million with Twitch rival Kick.

As you might imagine, seemingly everybody in the gaming community was chiming in within minutes of the news breaking about xQc’s massive new contract, offering their opinions on the shocking deal.

“For anyone I’ve been slow to respond to the last month…been busy,” said xQc’s agent Ryan Morrison, who’s sure to get a nice payday from the deal. “So happy for Felix, and couldn’t ask for a better person to be on this wild seven year journey with. Just wait for what’s next.”

What’s next for xQc is taking his gaming and gambling streams to Kick, the start-up site whose ownership team includes former Twitch streamer TrainwrecksTV.

“Twitch gave a big fuck you to Trainwrecks and what does he do?” said streamer mOE. “Goes and starts a competitor and signs their number one streamer to a mega deal. You can’t make this shit up.”

Another former Twitch star who left for a different platform, YouTube, was happy for his friend and former Overwatch queue-mate. TimTheTatman knows a thing or two about leaving Twitch for a big payday and had only good things to say for xQc’s deal.

bro started as the best winston in the world and now he’s getting $100 million to stream on kick- congrats bro @xQc pic.twitter.com/fldSH9f8Mb — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) June 16, 2023

“Bro started as the best Winston in the world and now he’s getting $100 million to stream on Kick,” Tim said. “Congrats bro.”

It’s possible that xQc’s signing will help bring some more legitimacy to Kick, whose top streamers include controversial figures and former Twitch personalities like Adin Ross, IcePoseidon, and Destiny. And it’s all about that massive paycheck.

“XQc’s deal is bonkers,” said Gothalion, a streamer who has bounced between Twitch, Mixer, and Facebook as his platform of choice. “Non-exclusive at that. I’m not a fan of Kick/Stake, but you can’t deny they’ve been aggressive and gained solid footing. No intent to move homes ever again though. I’ve done it three times. Got mine. And just want to vibe on the platform I know is best for my content/community. It’s wild out there though, damn.”

Food $200

Data $150

Rent $800

xQc $100,000,000

Utility $150

someone who is good at the economy please help me budget this. my company is dying — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 16, 2023

“Hard to overstate how big a deal this is,” FaZe Cbass said. “More money per year than Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Judge, or Steph Curry (and those deals are absolutely exclusive). Credit must be given to xQc for the work he’s done to put himself into this spot. Wow. What a world.”

While many in the streaming space are flabbergasted or happy for xQc’s big deal, others in the industry are watching and waiting for the Twitch competitor to go belly-up in the wake of massive signings like xQc and Adin Ross.

“I am going to go out on a limb here and say Kick is going to spontaneously combust at some point,” Forbes writer Paul Tassi said.

