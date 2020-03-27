Games Done Quick will host Corona Relief Done Quick, Summer Games Done Quick postponed

Gamers will come together to help stop COVID-19.

Games Done Quick plans to host an online-only speedrunning event called Corona Relief Done Quick to help support coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic relief, the organization announced today.

Taking place from April 17 to 19, CRDQ will be streamed on the official Games Done Quick Twitch channel. One hundred percent of all CRDQ donations will go directly to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies.

Games Done Quick has raised millions of dollars in charity since its inception in 2010. The most recent event, Awesome Games Done Quick, raised over $3.1 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation this past January.

GDQ also announced that Summer Games Done Quick has been postponed to Aug. 16 to 23 in light of the pandemic. It will now take place in Bloomington, Minnesota and will benefit Doctors Without Borders. It was originally supposed to take place in June.

Donations during CRDQ can be made directly during the event via the viewing page available at GamesDoneQuick.com.