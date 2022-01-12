Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2022 is here. Not only gaming enthusiasts will gather to beat their favorite titles as fast as possible, but they’ll also raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization.

Considering the event features a wide plethora of games, it takes more than a few days for gamers to get through all of them. Though there will be speedruns ending in a matter of minutes, there will also be others that will last hours. Tuning into the event from start to finish can be a difficult task which is where the schedule comes in handy. Knowing the entire timetable of the event allows players to tune in whenever their favorite personality or game is on.

The following times can sometimes be delayed, however, since there can always be unforeseen technical difficulties.

Here’s the full AGDQ 2022 Schedule, Games, and Events

Sunday, Jan. 9 Game Runner Host 10:30am CT Pre-show feasel, spikevegeta, JHobz, Kungfufruitcup, Keizaron PurpleGhostKasper 11:07am CT Nioh 2 Any percentage Featherless — PS5 AxelSanGo PurpleGhostKasper 12:53pm CT Metroid Prime Hunters All Items — DS Mr_Shasta PurpleGhostKasper 2:50pm CT Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest – Any Percentage — SNES Tonkotsu, SBDWolf, V0oid, Eazinn Skybilz 3:57pm CT DEATHLOOP – Any percentage — PC CreeperHntr Skybilz 4:32pm CT Axiom Verge 2 SeraphinEveles Skybilz 5:03pm CT Mega Man 2

coolkid Skybilz 5:44pm CT Bonus Game one- Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance ApacheSmash Skybilz 6:15pm CT Death’s Door Scrublord Mr. Game and Shout 7:38pm CT Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Pessilist Mr. Game and Shout 8:36pm CT The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons TGH Char_bunny 10:28pm CT Daily Recap – Sunday feasel, spikevegeta, Keizaron, JHobz Char_bunny 10:46pm CT Dead Space 2 sharkhat87 Char_bunny

Jan. 10 Game Runner Host 12:09am CT Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time A Flyin Coconut Brutal_Melo 12:49am CT RITE Lincher Brutal_Melo 1:25am CT Mail Mole headstrong1290 Brutal_Melo 2:43am CT Antichamber Ozmourn Sandsh8rk 3:16am CT Judge Dredd Traviktox Sandsh8rk 3:52am CT Bust-A-Move 4 poshi Sandsh8rk 4:28am CT ActRaiser Aquas, Teleo1 Sandsh8rk 5:22am CT Beyond Oasis Delekates Sandsh8rk 7:11am CT Environmental Station Alpha Vicas samorasie 7:46am CT Spyro: Attack of the Rhynocs Breadghost samorasie 8:17am CT Part Time UFO ykrin frozenflygone 9:03am CT Kirby’s Dream Land 3 Darksol188 frozenflygone 10:25am CT Kena: Bridge of Spirits InsertLogic frozenflygone 11:11am CT Chicory: A Colorful Tale Punchy frozenflygone 12:04pm CT Crash Team Racing hypnoshark Edobean 1:30pm CT Webbed ShadowthePast Edobean 2:03pm CT Mega Man X4 Luiz Miguel Edobean 3:11pm CT Psychonauts 2 ItzBytez ateatree 5:13pm CT Bonus Game two – Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania PetresInc, Helix ateatree 6:10pm CT Ori and the Blind Forest rinSR ateatree 7:31pm CT Super Mario Galaxy Mr. Cloud Kirby, HardcoreGaming, Jhay, Tibs Char_bunny 10:00pm CT Daily Recap – Monday Kungfufruitcup, feasel, JHobz Char_bunny 10:28pm CT Pumpkin Jack Jaxler Char_bunny 11:46pm CT Hitman: Codename 47 valdemarka Prolix

Jan. 11 Game Runner Host 12:38am CT Serious Sam 4 Tezur0 Prolix 2:11am CT Marathon 2: Durandal tbcr Prolix 3:03am CT Beast Wars: Transformers AilisNoon Prolix 3:38am CT Metal Warriors Omnigamer Sandsh8rk 4:04am CT Astalon: Tears of the Earth strizer86 Sandsh8rk 5:10am CT Willow Sathdresh Sandsh8rk 6:56am CT Kyouryuu Sentai Zyuranger KLM1187 SuperJamoose 7:39am CT Bucky O’Hare KLM1187 SuperJamoose 7:04am CT Gargoyle’s Quest II vanni_van SuperJamoose 8:22am CT Spacegulls Oopla SuperJamoose 8:36am CT The Krion Conquest stone_clive, KLM1187 SuperJamoose 9:26am CT Final Fantasy XIII Kayarune Bobby Blackwolf, SaberaMesia 2:36pm CT Jet Set Radio Ameiii, BlueMetal Xenadir 4:22pm CT Ratchet & Clank (2002) deltadoid Xenadir 5:07pm CT Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart mobius Xenadir 7:09pm CT Bonus Game three – Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade GenericallyNamed, DutchPotato TheCrankMachine 8:11pm CT Returnal cavecavecave TheCrankMachine 9:27pm CT Daily Recap – Tuesday Kungfufruitcup, feasel, spikevegeta TheCrankMachine 9:42pm CT Dead Rising Ecdycis AnEternalEnigma 10:37pm CT Tormented Souls RebeccaRE AnEternalEnigma 11:55pm CT FAITH: Chapter II Vynn Nichole Goodnight

Jan. 12 Game Runner Host 12:35am CT PAON-ぱおん- BEYOND THE PIEN Swordfish4649 Nichole Goodnight 1:05am CT Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem Pandora_jane THEKyleThomas 3:00am CT Kuon MissScarletTanager THEKyleThomas 3:55am CT Three Dirty Dwarves Lizstar AmberCyprian 5:00am CT We Love Katamari Harutomo AmberCyprian 6:10am CT The Typing of the Dead teapartycthulu AmberCyprian 7:00am CT Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist Crunan AmberCyprian 7:36am CT SNOLF 0 dowolf Doctor No 8:21am CT Sonic R Risuruuu Doctor No 8:48am CT Sonic Robo Blast 2 Lemin Doctor No 9:33am CT Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode II Argick, AmberCyprian Edobean 10:33am CT Sonic Adventure DX: Director’s Cut AFWagers Edobean 11:17am CT Pokémon Crystal Key Item Randomizer Keizaron, 360Chrism, Shenanagans Skybilz 2:12pm CT Slay the Spire SpeedFrog Xenadir 3:22pm CT GeoGuessr havrd, Janmumrik Xenadir 4:32pm CT ShootMania Storm SBVille iggyzig 5:11pm CT Trackmania Rastats iggyzig 6:31pm CT Bonus Game four – Rocket League Jimingo, ThundaSurge, blaku, BoneyPlatypus iggyzig 7:39pm CT Risk of Rain 2 Gothrand iggyzig 8:01pm CT Halo 5: Guardians Distro cartridgeblowers 9:53pm CT Daily Recap – Wednesday spikevegeta, Keizaron, adef cartridgeblowers 10:08pm CT Diddy Kong Racing tridenttail, Sweenerdog, Obiyo cartridgeblowers 10:44pm CT Splatoon 2 talontrottinian TheCrankMachine

Jan. 13 Game Runner Host 12:02am CT 3DS Zelda Game Bidwar gymnast86 TheCrankMachine 12:52am CT Zelda’s Adventure Douggernaught Lanaruse 2:26am CT Garshasp: The Monster Slayer Stacky McBears Lanaruse 3:13am CT Taz-Mania Grumpmeister SporadicErratic 3:34am CT Meegah Mem II LV Creed SporadicErratic 4:17am CT Captain Novolin Asuka424 SporadicErratic 4:37am CT The Simpsons: Bart’s House of Weirdness Fyzzu SporadicErratic 5:07am CT Darkman Neetsel SporadicErratic 5:31am CT Sonic Jam (Game.com) Finalflame AmberCyprian 6:17am CT Zadette TenMicu, mooware, NPC, Neetsel AmberCyprian 7:04am CT Cranked Up Bullets AmberCyprian 7:26am CT Discworld Mindez AmberCyprian 8:01am CT Castlevania: Lament of Innocence LonerHero Ashewyn 9:11am CT Castlevania: Dracula X SBDWolf, Crunan Ashewyn 9:45am CT Castlevania: Circle of the Moon JupiterClimb Ashewyn 10:31am CT Castlevania Chronicles strizer86 Ashewyn 11:07am CT Half-Life 2 Maltemller SaberaMesia 12:22pm CT Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes Procyon SaberaMesia 1:44pm CT Lost Judgment Froob Bobby Blackwolf 5:04pm CT Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix HD Violin, spikevegeta, JHobz, RoseCurel Nukkular_Reaction 8:29pm CT Bonus Game five – Resident Evil Village 7rayD AnEternalEnigma 10:49pm CT Daily Recap – Thursday Kungfufruitcup, feasel, adef AnEternalEnigma 11:04pm CT crossbeats REV. Sunrise jammitch! AnEternalEnigma

Jan. 14 Game Runner Host 12:26am CT Ynglet warm_ham AnEternalEnigma 1:03am CT It Takes Two ItzBytez, whoishyper PurpleGhostKasper 3:13am CT Marble It Up! Hatchet302 SuperJamoose 4:03am CT The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion DizzySplits SuperJamoose 4:48am CT Stardew Valley Olenoname SporadicErratic 5:23am CT I Am Bread Fyzzu SporadicErratic 6:08am CT Ultraman Ball PootLoops SporadicErratic 6:33am CT Wave Break Biglaw SporadicErratic 7:08am CT SYNTHETIK: Legion Rising PhoenyxBird, badzx SporadicErratic 7:33am CT Rockman & Forte Amad SporadicErratic 8:21am CT Journey nathanj SporadicErratic 8:55am CT Yu-Gi-Oh! Forbidden Memories Keizaron, skybilz Nukkular_Reaction 12:15pm CT Portal Reloaded Msushi Brutal_Melo 12:50pm CT Dark Souls Danflesh, Regole Brutal_Melo 2:25pm CT Super Mario 3D Land zeldacubed1 Brutal_Melo 3:56pm CT Pokémon Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire truely, wartab frozenflygone 7:21pm CT Bonus Game six – StepMania/NotITG SpootyBiscuit Lanaruse 9:26pm CT Daily Recap – Friday JHobz, Keizaron, adef Lanaruse 9:41pm CT Hades cgull, tounis Lanaruse 11:58pm CT Uncharted 2: Among Thieves Mattmatt iggyzig