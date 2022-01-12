Full AGDQ 2022 Schedule, Games, and Events

Quickly before the event wraps up.

Image via Games Done Quick

Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2022 is here. Not only gaming enthusiasts will gather to beat their favorite titles as fast as possible, but they’ll also raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization.

Considering the event features a wide plethora of games, it takes more than a few days for gamers to get through all of them. Though there will be speedruns ending in a matter of minutes, there will also be others that will last hours. Tuning into the event from start to finish can be a difficult task which is where the schedule comes in handy. Knowing the entire timetable of the event allows players to tune in whenever their favorite personality or game is on.

The following times can sometimes be delayed, however, since there can always be unforeseen technical difficulties.

Here’s the full AGDQ 2022 Schedule, Games, and Events

Sunday, Jan. 9GameRunnerHost
10:30am CTPre-showfeasel, spikevegeta, JHobz, Kungfufruitcup, KeizaronPurpleGhostKasper
11:07am CTNioh 2 Any percentage FeatherlessPS5AxelSanGoPurpleGhostKasper
12:53pm CTMetroid Prime Hunters All Items — DSMr_ShastaPurpleGhostKasper
2:50pm CTDonkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest – Any Percentage — SNESTonkotsu, SBDWolf, V0oid, EazinnSkybilz
3:57pm CTDEATHLOOP – Any percentage — PCCreeperHntrSkybilz
4:32pm CTAxiom Verge 2SeraphinEvelesSkybilz
5:03pm CTMega Man 2
coolkidSkybilz
5:44pm CTBonus Game one- Metal Gear Solid 2: SubstanceApacheSmashSkybilz
6:15pm CTDeath’s DoorScrublord Mr. Game and Shout
7:38pm CTMarvel’s Spider-Man RemasteredPessilist Mr. Game and Shout
8:36pm CTThe Legend of Zelda: Oracle of SeasonsTGHChar_bunny
10:28pm CTDaily Recap – Sundayfeasel, spikevegeta, Keizaron, JHobzChar_bunny
10:46pm CTDead Space 2sharkhat87Char_bunny
Jan. 10GameRunnerHost
12:09am CTSamurai Jack: Battle Through TimeA Flyin CoconutBrutal_Melo
12:49am CTRITELincherBrutal_Melo
1:25am CTMail Moleheadstrong1290 Brutal_Melo
2:43am CTAntichamberOzmournSandsh8rk
3:16am CTJudge DreddTraviktoxSandsh8rk
3:52am CTBust-A-Move 4poshiSandsh8rk
4:28am CTActRaiserAquas, Teleo1Sandsh8rk
5:22am CTBeyond OasisDelekatesSandsh8rk
7:11am CTEnvironmental Station AlphaVicassamorasie
7:46am CTSpyro: Attack of the RhynocsBreadghostsamorasie
8:17am CTPart Time UFOykrinfrozenflygone
9:03am CTKirby’s Dream Land 3Darksol188frozenflygone
10:25am CTKena: Bridge of SpiritsInsertLogicfrozenflygone
11:11am CTChicory: A Colorful TalePunchyfrozenflygone
12:04pm CTCrash Team RacinghypnosharkEdobean
1:30pm CTWebbedShadowthePastEdobean
2:03pm CTMega Man X4Luiz MiguelEdobean
3:11pm CTPsychonauts 2ItzBytezateatree
5:13pm CTBonus Game two – Super Monkey Ball: Banana ManiaPetresInc, Helixateatree
6:10pm CTOri and the Blind ForestrinSRateatree
7:31pm CTSuper Mario GalaxyMr. Cloud Kirby, HardcoreGaming, Jhay, TibsChar_bunny
10:00pm CTDaily Recap – MondayKungfufruitcup, feasel, JHobzChar_bunny
10:28pm CTPumpkin JackJaxlerChar_bunny
11:46pm CTHitman: Codename 47valdemarkaProlix
Jan. 11GameRunnerHost
12:38am CTSerious Sam 4Tezur0Prolix
2:11am CTMarathon 2: DurandaltbcrProlix
3:03am CTBeast Wars: TransformersAilisNoonProlix
3:38am CTMetal WarriorsOmnigamerSandsh8rk
4:04am CTAstalon: Tears of the Earthstrizer86Sandsh8rk
5:10am CTWillowSathdreshSandsh8rk
6:56am CTKyouryuu Sentai ZyurangerKLM1187SuperJamoose
7:39am CTBucky O’HareKLM1187SuperJamoose
7:04am CTGargoyle’s Quest IIvanni_vanSuperJamoose
8:22am CTSpacegullsOoplaSuperJamoose
8:36am CTThe Krion Conqueststone_clive, KLM1187SuperJamoose
9:26am CTFinal Fantasy XIIIKayaruneBobby Blackwolf, SaberaMesia
2:36pm CTJet Set RadioAmeiii, BlueMetalXenadir
4:22pm CTRatchet & Clank (2002)deltadoidXenadir
5:07pm CTRatchet & Clank: Rift ApartmobiusXenadir
7:09pm CTBonus Game three – Final Fantasy VII Remake IntergradeGenericallyNamed, DutchPotatoTheCrankMachine
8:11pm CTReturnalcavecavecaveTheCrankMachine
9:27pm CTDaily Recap – TuesdayKungfufruitcup, feasel, spikevegetaTheCrankMachine
9:42pm CTDead RisingEcdycisAnEternalEnigma
10:37pm CTTormented SoulsRebeccaREAnEternalEnigma
11:55pm CTFAITH: Chapter IIVynn Nichole Goodnight

Jan. 12GameRunnerHost
12:35am CTPAON-ぱおん- BEYOND THE PIENSwordfish4649Nichole Goodnight
1:05am CTEternal Darkness: Sanity’s RequiemPandora_janeTHEKyleThomas
3:00am CTKuonMissScarletTanagerTHEKyleThomas
3:55am CTThree Dirty DwarvesLizstarAmberCyprian
5:00am CTWe Love KatamariHarutomoAmberCyprian
6:10am CTThe Typing of the DeadteapartycthuluAmberCyprian
7:00am CTTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone HeistCrunanAmberCyprian
7:36am CTSNOLF 0dowolfDoctor No
8:21am CTSonic RRisuruuuDoctor No
8:48am CTSonic Robo Blast 2LeminDoctor No
9:33am CTSonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode IIArgick, AmberCyprianEdobean
10:33am CTSonic Adventure DX: Director’s CutAFWagersEdobean
11:17am CTPokémon Crystal Key Item RandomizerKeizaron, 360Chrism, ShenanagansSkybilz
2:12pm CTSlay the SpireSpeedFrogXenadir
3:22pm CTGeoGuessrhavrd, JanmumrikXenadir
4:32pm CTShootMania StormSBVilleiggyzig
5:11pm CTTrackmaniaRastatsiggyzig
6:31pm CTBonus Game four – Rocket LeagueJimingo, ThundaSurge, blaku, BoneyPlatypusiggyzig
7:39pm CTRisk of Rain 2Gothrandiggyzig
8:01pm CTHalo 5: GuardiansDistrocartridgeblowers
9:53pm CTDaily Recap – Wednesdayspikevegeta, Keizaron, adefcartridgeblowers
10:08pm CTDiddy Kong Racingtridenttail, Sweenerdog, Obiyocartridgeblowers
10:44pm CTSplatoon 2talontrottinianTheCrankMachine
Jan. 13GameRunnerHost
12:02am CT3DS Zelda Game Bidwargymnast86TheCrankMachine
12:52am CTZelda’s AdventureDouggernaughtLanaruse
2:26am CTGarshasp: The Monster SlayerStacky McBearsLanaruse
3:13am CTTaz-ManiaGrumpmeisterSporadicErratic
3:34am CTMeegah Mem IILV CreedSporadicErratic
4:17am CTCaptain NovolinAsuka424SporadicErratic
4:37am CTThe Simpsons: Bart’s House of WeirdnessFyzzuSporadicErratic
5:07am CTDarkmanNeetselSporadicErratic
5:31am CTSonic Jam (Game.com)FinalflameAmberCyprian
6:17am CTZadetteTenMicu, mooware, NPC, NeetselAmberCyprian
7:04am CTCranked UpBulletsAmberCyprian
7:26am CTDiscworldMindezAmberCyprian
8:01am CTCastlevania: Lament of InnocenceLonerHeroAshewyn
9:11am CTCastlevania: Dracula XSBDWolf, CrunanAshewyn
9:45am CTCastlevania: Circle of the MoonJupiterClimbAshewyn
10:31am CTCastlevania Chroniclesstrizer86Ashewyn
11:07am CTHalf-Life 2MaltemllerSaberaMesia
12:22pm CTKeep Talking and Nobody ExplodesProcyonSaberaMesia
1:44pm CTLost JudgmentFroobBobby Blackwolf
5:04pm CTKingdom Hearts II Final Mix HDViolin, spikevegeta, JHobz, RoseCurel Nukkular_Reaction
8:29pm CT Bonus Game five – Resident Evil Village7rayDAnEternalEnigma
10:49pm CTDaily Recap – ThursdayKungfufruitcup, feasel, adefAnEternalEnigma
11:04pm CTcrossbeats REV. Sunrisejammitch!AnEternalEnigma
Jan. 14GameRunnerHost
12:26am CTYngletwarm_hamAnEternalEnigma
1:03am CTIt Takes TwoItzBytez, whoishyperPurpleGhostKasper
3:13am CTMarble It Up!Hatchet302SuperJamoose
4:03am CTThe Elder Scrolls IV: OblivionDizzySplitsSuperJamoose
4:48am CTStardew ValleyOlenonameSporadicErratic
5:23am CTI Am BreadFyzzuSporadicErratic
6:08am CTUltraman BallPootLoopsSporadicErratic
6:33am CTWave BreakBiglawSporadicErratic
7:08am CTSYNTHETIK: Legion RisingPhoenyxBird, badzxSporadicErratic
7:33am CTRockman & ForteAmadSporadicErratic
8:21am CTJourneynathanjSporadicErratic
8:55am CTYu-Gi-Oh! Forbidden MemoriesKeizaron, skybilzNukkular_Reaction
12:15pm CTPortal ReloadedMsushiBrutal_Melo
12:50pm CTDark SoulsDanflesh, RegoleBrutal_Melo
2:25pm CTSuper Mario 3D Landzeldacubed1Brutal_Melo
3:56pm CTPokémon Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphiretruely, wartabfrozenflygone
7:21pm CTBonus Game six – StepMania/NotITGSpootyBiscuitLanaruse
9:26pm CTDaily Recap – FridayJHobz, Keizaron, adefLanaruse
9:41pm CTHadescgull, tounisLanaruse
11:58pm CTUncharted 2: Among ThievesMattmattiggyzig

Jan. 15GameRunnerHost
1:38am CTWario Land: Shake It!Kirbymastahiggyzig
3:18am CTSpider-Man 2SlyfincletonTHEKyleThomas
4:29am CTDonut CountyGreenSnowDogTHEKyleThomas
5:14am CTTetris AttackFFR Pro 21THEKyleThomas
5:36am CTBlazing ChromeKirtharNichole Goodnight
6:16am CTBishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon RNorishige710Nichole Goodnight
7:14am CTTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the ShadowsKainalo, epicdudeguy, havrd, TimopyNichole Goodnight
8:24am CTThe Legend of Spyro: The Eternal NightCDRomatronNichole Goodnight
9:02am CTCasio Mario WorldkezcadeSkybilz
9:52am CTSpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini BottomSHiFTSkybilz
10:57am CTSubnauticasalvnerSkybilz
12:07pm CTEarthBoundoctopuscalBobby Blackwolf
1:22pm CTFallout: New VegasBananaPegasusBobby Blackwolf
2:32pm CTHalo: Combat EvolvedChronos_Rcartridgeblowers
4:04pm CTThe Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Pasthotarubi_tacartridgeblowers
5:32pm CTTetris: The Grand Masterspc, PiePusher11, PARTY MAN X, JBromsMr. Game and Shout
6:02pm CTSekiro: Shadows Die TwiceMitchrizMr. Game and Shout
9:02pm CTBonus Game seven – DeltaruneShayyateatree
10:27pm CTEvent Recapsumichu, Sent, JHobzateatree
10:42pm CTMetal Gear Soliddlimes13ateatree
Jan. 16GameRunnerHost
12:21am CTFinaleTech Crewateatree