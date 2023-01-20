Forsen questions Andrew Tate’s masculinity: ‘A real man don’t give a f**k’

He thinks Tate cares way too much about stuff that doesn't matter.

Forsen isn’t the type of stream to go on long-winded, opinionated rants. However, when he was fed a link to a misogynistic speech by Andrew Tate earlier today, he gave one of the more based takes you’ll hear.

In the video, Tate explained how he attempts to keep women obeying him by forcing them to cook and clean. In his explanation, he mentioned that he forces women to make his coffee in the morning and keep his home tidy.

But as Forsen was quick to point out, it seems like Tate’s obsession with tidiness is quite the opposite of what most people might expect from someone that self-identifies as “manly.”

“Imagine considering yourself manly but also caring about fucking coffee stains [inside a coffee mug],” he said. “You think fucking cavemen back in the day were like, ‘oh that’s fucking dirty. Polish that rock. … A real man don’t give a fuck.”

Andrew Tate has made his fame from being a controversial and relatively open misogynistic personality that sells his inspiration to other men that want to live an especially luxurious lifestyle that includes an openly poor treatment of women. Tate was arrested by Romanian police in late December on suspicions of human trafficking and forming an organized crime group.

One of the biggest downfalls in the general Tate agenda is the connection between the idea of masculinity and how it, in Tate’s interpretation, must be a lavish lifestyle filled with expensive cars, mansions, and women to objectify.

Forsen’s swift dismissal of Tate, which included the popular streamer claiming Tate is mentally challenged, highlights one key element to the contradictory nature of the toxic masculinity that Tate aims to embody.