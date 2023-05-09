Forget content houses, MrBeast is reportedly buying up a content neighborhood

Popular YouTuber MrBeast is expanding like no other content creator has done in history. The American has been buying out an entire neighborhood for himself, his family, and employees in Greenville, North Carolina since 2018, according to a report by the New York Post on May 8, instead of building a good-ol’ content house.

MrBeast’s philanthropy and cash giveaways, on top of the funny videos over the past years, have netted him a millionaire income per month and more than 25 billion views on his primary YouTube channel thus far. But he isn’t spending all of that money on a mansion like several other stars. MrBeast bought a house for himself on a street in Greenville, North Carolina in 2018 and it cost $320,000, according to records obtained by the New York Post. Later, he reportedly started buying up the rest of the neighborhood for his family and employees.

Aaron Bowden, one of the people who sold a house in the neighborhood to MrBeast, told the New York Post that the YouTuber made a proposal that was “worth” his while. There’s only one house in the neighborhood that MrBeast hasn’t bought yet and it’s likely because the family living there is waiting for their kids to finish school, according to Bowden.

The two-story house MrBeast lives in has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The 25-year-old previously discussed his thoughts on living in lavish houses in a 2021 interview with Joe Rogan. “I think living your life chasing like a nicer car, and a bigger and bigger box to live in is kind of like a dumb way to go about life,” he said during The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

While other people in MrBeast’s position might look to buy a luxurious mansion, he’s reportedly going down a different route by building a community to keep his family and employees close and bring them along on his journey.