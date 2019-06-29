Female streamer harassed, grabbed by stranger live on stream

Twitch streamer Elliegato was seemingly grabbed by a man while walking around Japan yesterday.

In the deleted clip, Ellie is seen exiting a store with an umbrella in her hand. Over her right shoulder, a man in a white T-shirt can be seen following her.

As Ellie walked and checked her phone, the stranger got closer to her and arched his neck forward to see her face better, or potentially check her phone screen.

He ended up getting so close that he was underneath Ellie’s umbrella, which made her realize that he wasn’t just another pedestrian.

“This guy—wow, wow, what are you doing?” Ellie said to the man after he appeared to reach for her. She jumped forward to put some space between her and the stranger.

“Is he just like, trying to…” she said, interrupted when the man appeared to reach forward and grab her again.

Ellie began yelling at him and he quickly disappeared from view. She continued walking while looking to see what her chat was saying, visibly upset by what had just happened. She repeatedly checked over her shoulder to make sure he wasn’t still pursuing her.

“He just started following me,” she said. “And then, trying to like—oh my god, I feel so disgusted right now.”

Coincidentally, Elliegato’s channel has been suspended by Twitch since this incident. It’s unclear why, but several comments on an r/LivestreamFail thread said it was for “sexual attire” that she was wearing at a club later during that stream.