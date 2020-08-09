Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout could appear on other platforms

The game may launch on other platforms if there is high enough demand.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout might be coming to other platforms if there is high enough demand for the new title.

Fall Guys has attracted thousands of players over the past week with its fun gameplay and unique aesthetic. The massive surge of players overwhelmed Mediatonic, the developer of Fall Guys, who confirmed their servers were not ready for the enormous player base.

The new 60-player title is currently only available on PlayStation 4 and PC, however, which means thousands of potential players on Xbox or Nintendo Switch cannot join in on the fun. Mediatonic confirmed in the FAQ section of their website that they are open to bringing Fall Guys to other platforms if there is enough demand for the title.

“To start with, Fall Guys will only be available on PS4 and Steam,” Mediatonic wrote. “We’d love to bring the game to other platforms further down the line. Please let us know on Twitter and Discord which platforms you’d like us to release on next – we’d love to see how much demand there is!”

It is unclear how much demand needs to be generated for the title to jump to new platforms, but Mediataonic is listening to fan feedback. Fans who are unable to play the game can always watch a Fall Guys stream. The game broke 500,000 viewers at launch and has continued to maintain a healthy audience on Twitch.