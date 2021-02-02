Facebook takes action against streamers cheating in Call of Duty: Warzone

The issue came to light after a popular streamer quit the game.

After being forced off Twitch, Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters found a new home on Facebook Gaming, but their short stay would appear to be nearing an end.

Facebook has shared its plans to take action against streamers blatantly cheating in Warzone on stream. In a statement to Esports insider Rod “Slasher” Breslau, a Facebook representative said the platform had demonetized and removed their Level Up program from several accounts that were identified as cheating.

from a Facebook representative: "Cheating is not welcome on Facebook Gaming." pic.twitter.com/5E5fqbyPnb — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) February 1, 2021

The Level Up program on Facebook gaming is a way for streamers to unlock a variety of features to enhance their stream. These include monetization options, HD broadcasting, and a unique page badge for streamers.

Under these new guidelines, streamers caught cheating in the game would no longer be eligible for any of these features.

Recently, one of Call of Duty’s largest creators, Vikkstar12,3 shared he would be quitting the game due to the larger issue of cheaters in the game.

“The game is in the worst state it has ever been,” Vikkstar said. In his video, the streamer also identified a singular hacker streaming on Facebook live that he had encountered during his stream.

The rampant cheating problem on Facebook consisted largely of pages advertising their cheating software to viewers through live streams showcasing their gameplay.

On these streams, many of the cheaters had their Activision ID in full display while the company still hadn’t taken action against their accounts. Activision will actively ban accounts that are found to be cheating once they are reported several times.