Facebook Gaming signs Neymar Jr. as content creator

One of the world’s most famous football players and gaming enthusiast Neymar Jr. signed an exclusive streaming deal with Facebook Gaming earlier this week. Neymar’s first official stream as a Facebook content creator took place on Dec. 17, when the Brazilian footballer streamed CS:GO and Crab Game to his Facebook fanbase of over 88 million followers.

In an official statement on his Facebook page, Neymar expressed his excitement to start on the platform. “Gaming has always been one of my biggest passions and I can’t wait to have fun with general here on my Facebook page,” he wrote.

Galera, o pai tá on oficialmente no @FacebookGaming ! 😎🔥

Cola comigo para se divertir e já curte a minha Página lá no Facebook.



A primeira gameplay já é amanhã, 16h horário de Brasília / 20h no horário de Paris.

Bora jogar ! pic.twitter.com/1pSNrRpDLQ — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) December 16, 2021

The PSG footballer has had a long and decorated career as some of Neymar’s most notable achievements include winning the Champions League, The Spanish Cup, and the French Cup. Neymar has also played for some of the most recognizable football clubs in the world, such as FC Barcelona and PSG, along with representing his home country of Brazil in the World Cup.

On the social media side, Neymar is among the most-followed athletes in the world. Along with his massive Facebook audience, Neymar also has over 166 million followers on Instagram and 55.4 million on Twitter.

Amidst the race to sign the biggest online personalities between Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube, this is a massive pick-up for Facebook Gaming. Since YouTube has significantly grown its streaming and gaming divisions and Twitch has maintained the top spot despite an exodus of streamers, Facebook has officially signed one of the most influential athletes in the world.