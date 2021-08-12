Facebook Gaming records strongest viewership ever for a month in July

Facebook Gaming hit a milestone in July, eclipsing 500 million hours watched, a new record for the platform.

With 533 million hours watched, Facebook Gaming saw 53-percent growth year-over-year, according to Rainmaker.gg, StreamElements’ analytics partner. The relatively impressive month for the platform comes following steady monthly growth dating back to April 2021.

Image via StreamElements

Despite those improvements by a competitor, Twitch remains the industry powerhouse with just under two billion hours watched. While July was the worst month of the year for the platform, it still represented 23-percent year-over-year growth compared to last July.

Image via StreamElements

Just Chatting continued its reign on Twitch as the top content by a large margin, but CS:GO and VALORANT were the only top-10 forms of content on the platform that saw month-over-month increases.

Image via StreamElements

While the beta for Amazon’s upcoming MMO New World failed to make it into the top 10, its 34 million hours watched came exclusively during the last week and a half of the month. Despite not having any content for the first three weeks, the game still ranked 14th.

Image via StreamElements

On the personality front, Asmongold broke a seven-month streak by xQc who had dominated Twitch as the most-watched streamer every month so far this year. Asmongold’s increased viewership was supplemented by testing upcoming MMOs, but it was largely driven by playing Final Fantasy XIV, an established MMO he previously refrained from playing.