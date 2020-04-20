Facebook Gaming launches new viewing app on Google Play

As competitors in the war between livestreaming platforms continue to try to keep up with the industry leader Twitch, Facebook Gaming has come out with a new standalone app on Google Play.

The platform said that the application’s focus is to give people a place to watch their favorite Facebook Gaming streamers as well as play instant games and participate in gaming groups.

Similar to the way that Twitch’s mobile app works, people can view the streams that they follow as well as join any trending stream from the directory. But where Facebook is attempting to break the mold is with an ability for people to use the application as a vehicle for playing games.

On top of being able to watch streams and participate in a stream’s chat, people are able to use the app to play small games with friends like Everwing or a basketball shooting game.

“Our global streamer community has demanded a standalone Facebook Gaming app for awhile, so we’re excited to finally launch it on Google Play,” said Facebook Gaming vice president Vivek Sharma. “We are building homes for the many types of gaming communities on and off Facebook. The Facebook Gaming app is a prime example of gaming’s resurgence at Facebook over the last few years, and we’re just getting started.”

In addition, the application was made so that people can livestream games from their phones to Facebook. The feature is made particularly for people who are seeking to stream mobile games without needing a capture card or webcam.

Facebook’s continued attempts to catch up with Twitch come following a strong Q1 in 2020. During the first quarter this year, the platform saw a 20-percent increase in hours watched year-over-year and took 11 percent of the market share for the industry, according to Streamlabs’ quarterly report.