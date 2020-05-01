Ezekiel Elliott and Luke Combs hit up TimTheTatman to play on stream on the same day

Mainstream celebrities have been contacting highly-influential Twitch streamers to play on stream for a while since Drake blew up the platform in March 2018 by playing Fortnite with Ninja.

While TimTheTatman is no stranger to the occasional celebrity invite, he’s been struggling to coordinate with not one, but two big names today—Ezekiel Elliott and Luke Combs.

Earlier this week, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott announced on Twitter that he was starting his own Twitch channel and he’s since streamed a couple of times. Being an avid Cowboys fan, Tim replied to Elliott’s announcement saying that the two should play together on stream.

This morning, Tim revealed to his viewers that Elliott was interested in playing today. But while he was trying to organize his Warzone group, country singer Luke Combs also contacted him, asking if he’d like to play.

Combs contacting Tim to play comes on the same day that he just released a new song “Six Feet Apart” as a commentary for the social complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Typically, Tim plays games like Fortnite, VALORANT, and Warzone with other content creators like Ninja, Nadeshot, Cloakzy, and Dr Lupo. But having two celebrities interested in playing with him on the same day meant Tim needed to do some reorganizing.

While he started playing Warzone with Nadeshot this morning after his daily session of “Just Chatting,” he spent a vast majority of his time trying to figure out when his celebrity friends would be making an appearance and how to fit them in.

The coordination efforts forced Tim to be tactful in adding friends to play with because he could only play Warzone with a few teammates. At time of writing, Tim is squad streaming with Nadeshot and Cloakzy. He’s still waiting on Elliott and Combs to group up.