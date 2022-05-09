Everything to know about Summer Games Done Quick 2022

The grand prix of speedrunning and one of gaming’s most well-regarded charity events is returning yet again this summer. Games Done Quick has officially announced the schedule for Summer Games Done Quick 2022.

SGDQ 2022 begins on Sunday, June 26, and concludes exactly one week later on Sunday, July 3. This year is a landmark occasion for the premier speedrunning event since it’s the first in-person SGDQ since 2019 and the first in-person Games Done Quick event since Awesome Games Done Quick 2020.

Games Done Quick has raised over $34 million for charity since its inception, toward Doctors Without Borders and the Prevent Cancer Foundation. It will look to add to that total this year at SGDQ 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

Attending the event

As mentioned above, SGDQ is returning to an in-person event for the first time in three years. The event is returning to the DoubleTree Hilton Bloomington in Minneapolis. Attendees can register to attend the event through May 23, but as of May 9, there are only 18 spots left before the registration cap of 1,350 persons is hit. You must pay the registration fee of $80 to reserve one of the few spots remaining.

SGDQ 2022 will require all attendees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and to provide proof of vaccination as well. Masks are also required and “social distancing will be practiced in all event spaces.”

Schedule

The full schedule can be viewed here on the Games Done Quick website, including start times for each game and what the anticipated speedrun time will be.

The event will begin officially at 10:30am CT on Sunday, June 27 with the “We’re Back” pre-show. Afterward, the first speedrunning block will begin at 11am CT with Shadow of the Colossus (NTA Bossrush RANDOM — PS4), performed by RUBIEHART.

The final two runs will both be Elden Ring, first an All Remembrances run (estimated two hours) by catalystz starting at 9:25pm CT on Saturday, July 2, followed by an any percent run (estimated 33 minutes) by HYP3RSOMNIAC. This will be followed by a closing finale just after midnight on Sunday, July 3.

How to watch

The entire event can be watched on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel. The channel will have updated About sections and commands to help viewers donate during the event.