Esfand transported to hospital on first day of OTK’s South Korea trip

After only one day in South Korea, popular Twitch streamer and OTK co-founder Esfand had to go to the hospital for an injury.

OTK fans were told only weeks ago that several members, including Mizkif, Esfand, Emiru, with a guest appearance from 100 Thieves streamer AustinShow, would make a journey to South Korea. Content began on the night of May 3, as the collective of streamers began wandering the streets of Seoul from sun up to sundown.

After streaming for several hours, the broadcast was suddenly paused. It was later revealed the pause occurred because Esfand had chipped a bone in his thumb while playing against an arcade machine. Mizkif initially said that Esfand may require several days away from the camera following his hospital trip, as the doctors were unsure if he would require surgery.

The duo of Mizkif and Esfand were squaring off in an arcade game to see who could throw the hardest punch. As AustinShow explained, Esfand made one crucial error that lead to his eventual hospitalization. “He punches up with an open fist and immediately starts grabbing his thumb,” Austin said, “Next thing you know, we’re in a taxi to a Korean hospital.”

Esfand updated fans via Twitter with an image of his x-ray, writing “still gladiator” in reference to his recently achieved World of Warcraft PvP rank. Though many thought that Esfand would need some time to recover, the streamer bounced back almost immediately, and even hosted the stream later on in the night and continued to scour around Seoul.