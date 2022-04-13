Esfand, MoistCr1tikal join Creator Clash boxing event as interviewer and color commentator

The influencer boxing event spearheaded by iDubbbz, Creator Clash, has added Twitch streamers Esfand and MoistCr1tikal as pre-fight interviewer and color commentator, respectively.

First announced on Jan. 2, 2022, Creator Clash has filled out all current fighter slots, featuring 18 total streamers, YouTubers, and TikTok content creators. Prevalent creators such as Michael Reeves, JustaMinx, AB from the H3 Podcast, Egoraptor, and more will all square off in their selected matches. In the main event, iDubbbz is set to fight YouTube’s Dr. Mike.

MoistCr1tikal and Esfand are set to join an already extensive broadcast team, including Akinola Verissimo, Wade Plemons, FaZe Sensei, xQc, and Chills. The event will be hosted on Sat. May 14 in Tampa, Florida with both in-person and virtual tickets for sale.

Esfand was originally expected to fight in the event, as his name was found in a leak relating to fights not yet announced. After the OTK co-founder’s expected opponent, Chills, sustained an injury preventing him from competing, both were eventually moved to the broadcast team. Esfand will now conduct pre-fight interviews for all nine matches currently scheduled for the night.

Fellow Florida-based content creator MoistCr1tikal will join iDubbbz’s boxing event as a commentator for the matches. Though this will be his first time casting a boxing event, the streamer has previous combat sports analyst experience as he made a guest appearance on the official Slap Fight channel.

With the event still months away, competitors have begun releasing training videos showing their extensive preparations for the event. We have some time before the creators actually clash, but the lineup keeps growing its star-studded talent roster.