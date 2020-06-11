Escape from Tarkov Twitch drops are back starting today

Escape from Tarkov Twitch drops are back and fans can earn items by watching streams of the game on Twitch. Each day until June 22, a different set of streamers will be dropping weapons, equipment and some rare items.

On June 21, all participating streamers will have their drops turned on simultaneously. Battlestate didn’t specify a set number of hours you’ll need to watch to receive the drop, but it’s cumulative, so viewers can switch between streams as long as they’re part of the event.

Streams that will have drops available will be marked with a special text “Drops are enabled.” Check the official blog post for the full list of streamers participating on each day.

The dropped items won’t have the Found in Raid tag, however, which means players won’t be able to sell it on the in-game flea market.

It’s easy to get drops, you’ll need to own the game, have a Twitch account and link your EFT profile to it. This is the second time in Tarkov’s history that it enabled Twitch drops. The first made the game known to the mainstream, setting new Twitch records in December last year.

Big streamers like Shroud, Ninja, and Dr. Disrespect play Escape from Tarkov to thousands of viewers. It’s a massively multiplayer online and first-person shooter game developed by the Russian studio Battlestate Games. The history is set in the fictional Norvinsk region in Northwestern Russia and the player has to escape the city of Tarkov.