E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward scheduled for June 12

How many Just Dance announcements will we see?

Ubisoft has confirmed the dates for its next Ubisoft Forward broadcast, which will run as part of the E3 2021 broadcast lineup.

The stream will start on June 12 at 2pm CT and will feature new information and reveals for titles being worked on by Ubisoft’s teams around the world.

Ubisoft is joining Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Take-Two, Warner Bros, and Koch Media as part of E3 2021’s digital revamp.

Over the years, Ubisoft has typically revealed at least one big title every year around this time, ranging from Watch Dogs, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, or Immortals Fenyx Rising. We can always expect the next Just Dance title to drop, but after that, it’s a grab bag of fun reveals.

Right now, fans are hoping for news on a new Mario + Rabbids title and information on both Far Cry 6 and maybe the Star Wars game that the Massive Entertainment team is working on.

Previously, E3 related streams would last anywhere between 30 and 90 minutes, though that will likely change with the entire broadcast being hosted without fans in the audience and curated for the digital audience. More details about what the Ubisoft Forward broadcast will include, how long it will be, and who will be hosting the event will be shared in the coming weeks.