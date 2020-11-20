DrLupo to host Build Against Cancer charity stream in December

DrLupo is known for being perhaps the most charitable content creator on Twitch. And today, he announced the time and place for his latest “Build Against Cancer” stream benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

This year marks Lupo’s third annual charity event around the holidays supporting St. Jude. The stream will take place on Dec. 19 and 20.

Along with DrLupo himself, the stream will have co-hosts including streamers Bloodyfaster, Jordan Fisher, and djWheat.

In previous years, Lupo has set up incentives for people who want to donate to St. Jude through his stream during the event. With some help from sponsors, Lupo typically has a slew of giveaways that are effectively raffled off to those who donate.

Lupo has not yet released what sponsors he’s working with for donation incentives or announced what the incentives might be this year.

Additionally, this year’s event has a limited-edition T-shirt that viewers can purchase prior to the event. For the next two weeks, Lupo is selling a gray “BAC” shirt that has DrLupo-branded graphics. In a tweet, Lupo said 100 percent of the proceeds from those shirts will go to St. Jude.

In a video announcing the event, Lupo added a message that reiterates news he announced on his stream yesterday.

“Effective immediately, all tips to the channel will instead go directly to St. Jude via Tiltify,” he said. “This will be the case forever. I’m incredibly lucky to have a community that has chosen to support me, my family, and many wonderful causes for so many years. Helping those in need, like the children at St. Jude who fight cancer every day, is very important to me.”

Lupo said that, as a way to give back to his community, he intends to request prizes from his sponsors moving forward that can be given monthly to random viewers who have donated to St. Jude through his Tiltify campaign.

Last year, Lupo’s 24-hour Build Against Cancer stream surpassed his goal of raising $2 million thanks in large part to a last-minute $1 million contribution from Twitch.

With less than 10 minutes left in his stream, Lupo had around $1.3 million raised. He finished with a total of $2,339,943.53 in donations to St. Jude.