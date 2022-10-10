Dream tells story behind his TwitchCon hospital visit

Popular Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer Dream sustained several unusual injuries at TwitchCon San Diego 2022 while supposedly asleep.

Boasting over 30 million subscribers on YouTube, Dream recently revealed his face in one of biggest face unveilings in the history of the internet. Only days later, the Minecraft content creator made his in-person debut at TwitchCon San Diego 2022 and had the chance to interact with his massive audience for the first time.

While the overwhelming majority of Dream’s trip to TwitchCon could be considered a success, the streamer shared several strange injuries he collected during the event. Fans of the recently unmasked content creator became alarmed after the creator posted a series of gory images on Snapchat.

dream posted on snapchat today… pic.twitter.com/atVgimeOy9 — discduo thinks 🎲 (@discduothinks) October 10, 2022

The three photos showed multiple bruises on the creator’s shoulders and legs, as well as a notable gash above Dream’s eye. Though the unexpected injuries appeared serious, the streamer appeared unfazed, writing “Bro I did like a backflip in my sleep or something.”

dream explaining how he woke up with those injuries this morning pic.twitter.com/cLzFJiLptE — 🕸️ viper ³⁰ (@voidofviper) October 9, 2022

On fellow Minecraft creator GeorgeNotFound’s stream, Dream elaborated on his injuries. “OK, it’s the longest story ever, AKA I was sleeping… blood all over my hands. I think like I cracked my skull open. Then I’m like ‘oh my god what happened,'” Dream said. “I end up like realizing that I fell off the bed, hit my head on the side-table and it knocked me out because I rag-dolled and fucking scraped my knee and my shoulder against the side.”

The streamer sought medical attention shortly after waking up but made a rapid return to TwitchCon the very same day. While Dream’s in-person debut at TwitchCon has been a historic visit, it certainly has not come without its trials and tribulations.