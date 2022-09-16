Dream fans are upset about the Minecraft creator releasing a merch item

Popular Minecraft streamer Dream is facing backlash from fans after producing a strange piece of merchandise, a slap wristband with a USB containing childhood emails, gaming and meme screenshots, and baby photos of the content creator.

Apparel and related merchandise is often an avenue that many content creators go down in an attempt to diversify their revenue streams and increase general brand awareness. With countless Twitch streamers and YouTubers using this as a means to grow, each creator has attempted to put their own unique spin on self-branded merchandise. Dream may have created one of the most unique, though potentially off-putting selections of merchandise yet out of a simple slap band.

The members-only slap band, which is still available for purchase at $24.99, appears to be a simple green bracelet with the content creator’s name sprawled across. Details reveal that this is more than a simple wrist accessory.

The band comes with a flash drive that contains “special dream content,” including baby photos, childhood emails, chapters from Dream’s books, gaming screenshots, and beloved memes from the creator.

People are actually defending this 💀 wtf, I thought this was satire. Dream or any other celeb if you buy a wrist band with their baby pictures, memes, childhood emails then it’s weird and you are weird. Spin it however you want to try and normalize it, it’s still weird. — SorryCutie (@LeeNovaa) September 15, 2022

Fans were immediately divided on the exclusive merchandise, many labeling the USB contents as odd and even pushing potentially dangerous parasocial behaviors. Others, though, still finding the wrist band strange, viewed the simple green band as endearing and appeared likely to purchase it upon release.

does dream’s usb slap wristband also come with his social security number written on the inside — eva 🪱 (@wtvreva) September 15, 2022

More viewers familiar with Dream joked about the absurdity of the purchase, asking if the creator’s social security would be included on the USB alongside the already personal content already included. Though it appears that Dream’s wrist band is unlikely to be his best seller, it has certainly gained the attention of his fans.