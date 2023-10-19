DrDisrespect outworks IShowSpeed to become NA’s most-watched YouTube streamer

DrDisrespect, known for his mantra of violence, speed, and momentum, has again proven his streaming dominance, surpassing iShowSpeed to clinch the title of YouTube’s most-watched streamer in North America based on total view hours.

Over the last three months, the two-time has racked up an impressive 4.93 million hours watched, according to a report from StreamsCharts. He mainly played things like Apex Legends, CS2, Fortnite, Valorant, and other first-person shooters. In comparison, iShowSpeed drew in 4.61 million hours watched while playing things like EA FC 24 and GTA V.

Doc truly put in the hours to achieve the top spot. He dedicated a staggering 266 hours to streaming, while iShowSpeed clocked in 92 hours. It’s a testament to his hustle and work ethic, and it paid off big time. The biggest winners are his fans, who had the opportunity to enjoy his content almost every day.

TimTheTatman also made his star-powered presence felt as the third most-watched YouTube streamer in NA, boasting 4.41 million hours watched over 232 hours of total airtime.

He edged out Ludwig, who landed in fourth place with 3.82 million hours, even though Ludwig streamed for longer.

DrDisrespect pipped iShowSpeed this quarter. Image via StreamsCharts

While the numbers from YouTube’s top streamers are impressive, NA streamers on other platforms boast even higher viewership.

xQc leads the pack with a staggering 23 million hours watched across Twitch and Kick after 617 hours of airtime. Tarik isn’t far behind with 18.46 million hours from 496 hours of airtime. Even Shroud, who ranked 10th on the list, logged 9.69 million hours watched, which is more than the combined viewership of both DrDisrespect and Speed.

Still, it takes nothing away from Doc, who helped put YouTube Gaming on the map as a prime destination for streamers and continues to thrive even with rising stars like Speed quite close behind.

