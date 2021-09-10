He doesn't stream as much as others, but when he does, it's worth the watch.

Dr Disrespect is one of the premier live content creators online, known for his egomaniacal persona.

Since being banned on Twitch for reasons that have still not been made public, the Two-Time has gone to YouTube for his streams. And while he doesn’t stream as much as many other content creators, the production that he puts into his broadcasts makes them appointment watching.

Living in California, Dr Disrespect’s streams typically start in the afternoon for viewers on the East Coast. His streams tend to start around 12pm CT.

His regular streaming schedule is every other day during the workweek: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Doc’s streams usually last about five to six hours.

His iconic sunglasses and mustache can be found on his official YouTube page. Along with keeping all of his VODs as a playlist on the channel, his team regularly uploads short highlight-style videos that run eight to 15 minutes long.