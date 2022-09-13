Dr Disrespect’s NBA 2K23 character has an unfortunately phrased line

While recently watching through NBA 2K23’s side quest that features popular creator Dr Disrespect, Twitch streamer Zoil noticed an unfortunately phrased line of dialog that may point to a controversy the Doc would likely rather forget.

Dr Disrespect made waves after announcing that his likeness would be featured in the long-running NBA 2K series. Fans and viewers alike were in disbelief to actually find the Two-Time in game, not only featured in his own side quest but also to see that the streamer’s iconic mullet and headphones look is unlockable for players.

In his NBA 2K23 performance, YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect accuses the player character of cheating in a game of basketball after he is eventually defeated. “You may be a cheater, MP,” Dr Disrespect’s digital likeness addressed the player character. “And I’m pretty sure you are, or I wouldn’t have lost. But cheaters win. And I respect winners. You’re all right, kid.”

Though this dialog clearly is meant to be a humorous reflection of in-game events, for some, it awkwardly and inadvertently references one of the streamer’s most notorious scandals. In December 2017, Dr Disrespect publicly admitted to being unfaithful to his wife before taking an extended hiatus from streaming. After returning to the public eye, Dr Disrespect quickly became the subject of countless cheating-centric memes despite his protests and eventual departure from Twitch.

Though the team behind NBA 2K23 certainly did not mean to reference Dr Disrespect’s real-life controversy, it was difficult for streamers such as Zoil to not connect the in-game dialog to the creator’s scandal. Despite the context of a virtual basketball game, Zoil’s chat spammed memes mocking the YouTuber while the streamer himself erupted into laughter. Though this is nothing more than an unfortunate coincidence, many have found the unintentional humor in the situation.