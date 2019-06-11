Dr DisRespect to make his first-ever IRL stream live from E3

Guy “Dr DisRespect” Beahm will do something new in his Twitch channel for E3.



He’s doing his first-ever real-life livestream today while at the conference. He announced it yesterday while co-streaming Ubisoft’s presentation at the event, saying he’s “juiced up” for this stream.



“Literally, the stream is going to start off with me having breakfast, walking to the front of the line, walking into the event,” Doc said. “And we’ll be walking around the entire event. We’re going to try to see as much shit as possible.”



POG Clip of DrDisrespect Playing Special Events – Clipped by vitalic24

Dr DisRespect will start his livestream at 2pm CT. He had teased this IRL stream as a “special event” early yesterday in the morning when he published his streaming schedule for this week. Now he’s confirmed that he’ll be walking around the E3 show floor and booths, and we have yet to learn if he’ll take part in any special announcement of gaming companies.



Doc mostly streams first-person shooter games like Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty’s Blackout. When he’s not streaming games, he’s chatting with his viewers before he does so, but it’s the first time we’ll have live footage of Doc doing anything in character but not in a game.



IRL streams are centered around interactions with viewers and other people, so it should be an interesting experience for both Doc and his viewers. Famous people like Doc usually attract lots of attention at big conferences like that, so his special stream could turn into a broadcast of him taking pictures with fans or talking to random people on the show floor if it’s not planned well. But it’s Dr Disrespect we’re talking about, so he’s probably prepared for anything, and he’ll have a camera crew to help him.



You can watch Doc’s first IRL stream today on his Twitch channel.