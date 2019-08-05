Dr Disrespect jokes about possibly moving to Mixer, says offer would need to be “at Ninja’s level or higher”

After Tyler “Ninja” Blevins’ colossal move to switch streaming services from Twitch to Mixer, fellow streamer Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm has detailed what he’d need to make the same choice.

“The number would have to be crazy,” Dr Disrespect said before laughing out loud, pointing to the camera, and making a snapping motion. “I don’t know what Ninja got, but it’s got to be at Ninja’s level or higher. I mean it’s just a bigger, stronger brand.”

He said that the move would have to be huge in order to “economically make sense for what we have planned.” This is a reasonable price due to the vast number of viewers that the Doc gets on a daily basis. Usually, his number of viewers fluctuates between 10,000 to 40,000 people, depending on which game he’s playing at the time.

Dr Disrespect is an established personality on Twitch and many people consider him one of the faces of the website. Ninja was also one of the most well-known Twitch streamers in the world, so the offer from Mixer was likely substantial for him to leave all of that behind.

There’s plenty of risk for big-name streamers to switch streaming platforms, which is why you rarely see people do it. Not all of a streamer’s viewer base will follow them over to the new site, which means that they’ll need to build back some of their losses. As a result, Mixer would have to give plenty of incentives to make a broadcaster like Dr Disrespect switch platforms.