Dr Disrespect drops zombified Halloween merch line for ‘Doctober’

YouTube streamer and content creator Dr Disrespect announced an upcoming zombie-themed merch drop for ‘Doctober.’ All three purchasable items are currently available for pre-order on Dr Disrespect’s website.

Dr Disrespect has created his own Halloween tradition for the Champion’s Club in form of Doctober, which is once again returning this year. To kick off the October festivities, Dr Disrespect is dropping one of his most outlandish merch drops yet.

Doctober’s merch line-up features three all new items utilizing a horror-branded print, available on its own in 12×24 poster form for $12. The photo realistic art features a ragged Dr Disrespect being encroached upon by multiple zombie hands. The print is available in tee-shirt form for $30 and on a hoodie for $70, both with the word ‘Doctober’ printed on the front of both items.

All three items are available for pre-order now across all sizes. The website notes any orders placed after Oct. 14 are not guaranteed to arrive before Halloween, however those placed beforehand will likely receive the apparel around the end of the month.

Along with his new merch drop, Dr Disrespect is celebrating Doctober with his annual costume contest.

On Halloween, the Two-Time will judge his viewer’s Halloween costumes, rewarding the best of the bunch with rewards, prizes, and time in the limelight on his stream. Fans can still enter by posting photos on social media with the #Doctober2022 hashtag on social media.

One of the most stylized streamers in the business, Dr Disrespect viewers will be able to get their hands on the zombified Doctober merch line now.