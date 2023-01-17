Dr Disrespect compares Apex Legends to other shooters, and he’s sure where the game stands

During a recent YouTube broadcast, popular streamer Dr Disrespect highlighted the most difficult shooter he’s ever played, saying the game is full of skilled players and introducing the possibility of a return to it soon.

In a recent Call of Duty: Warzone 2 stream, Dr. Disrespect pointed to Apex Legends as the most challenging shooter he’s ever played. He also said the battle royale attracts highly skilled players and agreed with the sentiment from fellow streamer ZLaner about Apex being a “really good” game.

Dr Disrespect is more than familiar with Apex Legends and all the features it has to offer, since he has hit Masters rank in the past but failed to achieve the coveted Predator rank. This does mean the door is open for the two-time back-to-back world champion to return to the title, however.

The doc has also been vocal about his opinion on Warzone 2 and has said he is considering switching to other games full-time. The doc is a CoD veteran and former map designer for the franchise, but he is still considering other options for the games he plans to stream. He recently confirmed he’s giving the CoD title two weeks before deciding on jumping ship to other games, with VALORANT being a possible contender.

He has already scratched PUBG from contention, eliminating one of the biggest potential titles from the list of possibilities. However, the latest revelation might indicate a return to Apex Legends is coming in the future, although fans will have to wait and see what he decides to play.