‘Don’t emulate that behavior’: xQc takes back ‘weird’ Pokimane sniffing joke after it goes viral

Twitch star Felix “xQc” Lengyel said he takes back a “weird” joke he made on stream that involved him pretending to sniff Imane “Pokimane” Anys’ chair while she stepped away from the keyboard.

The incident happened during his stream on Sep. 30.

xQc opened up Pokimane’s Twitch stream only to see a vacant chair. Viewers urged him to sniff it, and although he was apprehensive at first, he eventually ‘obliged’ by dragging his webcam overlay under the chair and pretending to sniff it.

The clip did the rounds on social media, and several days later, on Oct. 4, it made its way back to xQc. After watching it, the French-Canadian streamer said he regretted doing it and wanted to take it back.

“I looked off-stream at the sniffing chair joke. Guys, I take it back,” he said. “Chat, that was kind of fucked. It was pretty weird.

“I was on no sleep. I’m not going to lie to you, chat. It was pretty weird.”

Fearing he might have spawned an army of creepy chair-sniffing goblins, xQc urged viewers not to mimic that kind of behavior. “Don’t emulate that behavior, chat. That was kind of weird.”

Although he regretted doing it in the first place, xQc said it “kind of passes” because he knows Pokimane “kind of well,” and they both understand it’s a joke. But it wouldn’t be the same for others.

Pokimane reacted to the Twitch clip with a combination of awkward laughter and disgust before turning the joke back on xQc by pointing out his nostrils flared out so much. So, it seemed like she wasn’t offended.

But, she has expressed concerns in the past about working around creeps in her chat who do all kinds of weird things, like getting a tattoo of her face on their arm.